Atletico Madrid want 26-year-old defender with 10 goal contributions last season

Atletico Madrid are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of Feyenoord defender David Hancko this summer.

According to a report from Marca, the Slovakian international has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid with his performances and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Mario Hermoso is set to leave the club this summer and Atletico Madrid have identified Hancko as his replacement. The defender has a contract with Feyenoord until 2028, and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Feyenoord could demand a substantial amount of money for him, and it remains to be seen whether the clubs can secure an agreement.

The opportunity to move to Atletico Madrid will be quite exciting for the player and it would be a major step up in his career. He will look to compete for major trophies in the near future and Atletico Madrid could provide him with that opportunity. The Spanish giants will be hoping to compete for the league title with Barcelona and Real Madrid and they need to plug the gaps in their squad this summer. They will need to tighten up defensively in order to match up to the Spanish elite and Hancko will certainly help them improve.

The Slovakian has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in Spanish football and he will hope that the two clubs can reach an agreement soon. The 26-year-old central defender can operate it as a left back as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Atletico Madrid.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, his distribution skills will add a new dimension to the team as well. Hancko scored seven goals in all competitions last season and he picked up three assists as well.