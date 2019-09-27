Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Spectre of Jose Mourinho hangs over Zinedine Zidane’s decisive derby

Getty

A spectre is haunting the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - the spectre of former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, with it now likely just a matter of time before he returns to his old job with the Spanish giants.

While six La Liga points in four days has taken the pressure off current Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane for now, another embarrassment in Saturday’s ‘derbi’ at Atletico Madrid will reopen the possibility of the Portuguese returning to scare an underperforming squad into shape.

Mourinho’s ghost has never really left the Bernabeu since his physical departure in summer 2013, kicking and screaming with his team in ruins, losing his final game at home to previously laughing stock neighbours Atletico in that season’s Copa del Rey final.

Despite that bitter end, the many other controversies of his three seasons in charge, club president Florentino Perez has gone on record on numerous occasions since to praise the work done by 'Mou' in supposedly putting in place the foundations which lead to Champions League glory for successors Carlo Ancelotti and Zidane.

Mourinho himself had apparently forgotten all turbulence of those years when doing a recent series of interviews with different Spanish outlets, right after Madrid had dropped points against Valladolid and Villarreal, and just before Zidane’s team opened their 2019/20 Champions League campaign with a horrorshow 0-3 defeat at Paris Saint Germain.

The out of work Portuguese had not been so prominent in the Madrid media since a similar string of media appearances last February just as Madrid were losing to Barcelona in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga, and then to Ajax in the Champions League.

“I had three good years at Madrid, obviously with some difficulties, but that is part of professional life,” he smiled during a recent sponsors’ event at La Liga HQ. “I have fantastic memories. I'm a Madridista. Full stop.”

Those positive memories would presumably have included the 100 point 2011–12 season when Madrid [temporarily] knocked Barcelona off their perch. But not the poke in the eye of Barca assistant coach Tito Vilanova, the shockingly bitter rows with local media, and falling out completely with many of his own players from Pedro Leon through Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho used his latest flurry of media appearances to say that of course he “does not want to feed” any rumours about him being after Zidane’s job. But also added that he was “friends with all my presidents, even those who fired me.”

While Madrid going top of the early La Liga table over recent days has helped secure Zidane’s position for now, the word coming out of the Bernabeu is that the Frenchman’s relationship with Perez has broken down. As the ex-galactico is furious at unfulfilled promises over transfers last summer, specifically Paul Pogba not arriving and Gareth Bale not leaving. The team having won just eight of 17 games since he returned last March also does not help his job security.

Asked after last week’s disaster in Paris whether he was annoyed about reports Mourinho was about to replace him, Zidane claimed to know he had his boss’ backing “until the last moment”.

“It is like that here [at Madrid],” the Frenchman said. “When you lose a game, everything must be changed. That is difficult, but it is the reality. Until the last moment, the club [ie Perez] back everyone who works here. If it were not like that, it would be better to leave. I feel strong, I won’t drop my hands, and I will keep doing my job.”

Very secure in his own ability, the former Ballon D’Or winner also rarely feels the need to share his true feelings with either journalists or supporters. Neither does he generally go along with the media propaganda campaigns which Florentino views as an important part of being Madrid first team coach.

Mourinho - of course - had little trouble stirring up media storms as a means of pushing the club's agenda. It was pointed out on these pages recently that he has always in public projected the image of a strong leader who can be trusted to restore order in times of disquiet or unruliness.

This sits very well with Perez’s view of the world, and with what his team currently needs. Now one of his country’s richest individuals due to his success as a construction magnate, his first career was in the civil service during the end of General Franco’s regime. He only turned to business in the 1980s after failing to be elected to the Spanish parliament as the candidate of a conservative party, and remains close to many in today's right-wing Partido Popular. The 72 year old shares many of his fellow Iberian's ideas in the importance of loyalty, unity and obedience.

The bomb which the return of Mourinho would set off among many in the local media would be another plus for Florentino. During his first spell, Mourinho embraced the division of local journalists and pundits into ‘madridistas’ and ‘anti-madridistas’. This distinction was also introduced into the club’s off-pitch structure, leading to the exits of distinguished servants Jorge Valdano and Miguel Pardeza. And even into the dressing room - most famously in the treatment of previous club hero Casillas.

This left few at the club who would question the leadership from the top, a situation which Perez enjoys. It also means that prominent ex-players and media pundits are currently being very careful when giving their views about Mourinho's potential return, knowing they would be in the firing line themselves if [or when] it does happen.

Bringing back Mourinho would also - in Perez’s view - be useful to help finally clear out the current dressing room's remaining problematic egos. With Cristiano Ronaldo having been invited to leave for Juventus last year, the club president appeared very open this summer to Sergio Ramos leaving next. Zidane intervened at that point to persuade Ramos not to take a big payday in China. Given his history with the Andalusian, Mourinho would presumably not have made that effort.

Those around key players in the team maintain that the squad remains firmly behind Zidane. Asked about the Mourinho rumours after the 1-0 victory at Sevilla on Tuesday night, club captain Ramos said: “Talking about other coaches is a lack of respect for ours. We have shown that we are behind Zizou, despite previous results. We must be relaxed now.”

A test of Madrid's apparent recovery will come at the Wanda on Saturday, with Diego Simeone’s new-look Atletico having impressed in parts through the opening weeks of 2019/20. New €100m galactico Eden Hazard and back in favour Bale look sure to start up front, while Zidane’s toughest call is over whether to bring fit again veterans Marcelo and Luka Modric back into the XI.

Madrid's performance in last season’s fixture, winning 3-1 during Santi Solari’s spell as coach while matching Atletico for aggression and physicality throughout, was their best of the entire campaign. Something similar will be needed again from Zidane's side, with a morale-boosting victory badly needed by everyone around the club.

A repeat of the limp PSG performance, or the 7-3 pre-season defeat to Simeone's team, will bring more questioning of Zidane's future. And could well be followed by a certain ghost returning to frighten many at the Bernabeu.