Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga match online and on TV

Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid manager, is under pressure: Reuters

Atletico Madrid host arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in what promises to be a fiercely hot-blooded derby.

Zinedine Zidane’s side sit top of La Liga – just one point ahead of Atletico – after six games, with the two sides taking up pole position in the title race as Barcelona lull in sixth.

Both teams are also being spurred by teenage starlets after Brazilians Vinicius and Rodrygo inspired Real to victory against Osasuna, while Joao Felix capped Atletico’s victory at Mallorca.

Yet, despite their positive start and reintegration of Gareth Bale, the prospect of Jose Mourinho’s return still hangs over Zidane, who knows an emphatic victory could go a long way to stemming doubts over his second tenure at the club.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is it?

Kick-off at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is at 8pm (BST) on Saturday September 28.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7:55pm.

Team News

Alvaro Morata will be unavailable to face his former side after receiving two yellow cards within a minute against Mallorca. Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrsaljko are also missing through injury.

Meanwhile, Madrid are still attempting to plug a hole at left-back with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy both injured. Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz are missing through injury while Luka Modric and Isco await late fitness tests.

Predicted Line-ups

Atletico: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Thomas, Koke, Vitolo; Costa, Felix

Real: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Bale

Odds

Atletico 11/8

Draw 23/10

Real 2/1