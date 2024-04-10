Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals continue tonight as two of the tournament’s outsiders clash in the Spanish capital. Atletico host Dortmund at the Metropolitano Stadium looking to secure a positive result to take to Germany for next week’s second-leg tie, having edged out Inter Milan on penalties in a last-16 thriller after initially topping a group that contained Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic.

Diego Simeone’s side returned to the top four in LaLiga with a late win at Villarreal over the weekend and now meet a Dortmund team that eased past PSV Eindhoven in the first knockout round after pipping Paris Saint-Germain to first place in a tough Group F. While they recently celebrated a win against an out-of-sorts Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker, it’s been a hugely disappointing domestic campaign otherwise for BVB, who currently sit fifth and some 23 points off the title pace after a weekend loss at home to Stuttgart.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul and Alvaro Morata all come in for the hosts tonight, while Dortmund opt for Felix Nmecha ahead of Julian Brandt. Follow Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund in the Champions League live below!

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund latest updates

GOAL! De Paul punishes early Dortmund error

How to watch: TNT Sports 2

Atletico Madrid team news: Morata starts up front

Borussia Dortmund team news: Nmecha in for Brandt

Score prediction

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

20:11 , Adam Pogrund

9 mins:

A great start for the home side.

Dortmund have hardly left their own half.

The visitors need to settle down.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

20:09 , Adam Pogrund

Goal! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Borussia Dortmund - Rodrigo De Paul

Early goal for Atletico!

Calamatous defending by Dortmund.

Ian Maatsen’s stray pass finds Rodrigo De Paul, who slots home comfortably.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

20:05 , Adam Pogrund

2 mins: Early chance for Atletico

Griezmann plays a fine through ball over the Dortmund defence to Alvaro Morata.

Morata’s strike is blocked by Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen.

It has been lively start.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

20:02 , Adam Pogrund

KICK-OFF

Here we go!

Will Atletico find their way past Gregor Kobel?

Can Dortmund take a positive result back to Germany for next Tuesday’s second leg.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

19:58 , Adam Pogrund

Captains Koke and Emre Can have just led out their teams.

Italian Marco Guida is in charge of his ninth Champions League match tonight.

It is only his second knockout fixture.

The Metropolitano is heating up!

19:52 , Adam Pogrund

Just 10 minutes remaining until kick-off at a loud Estadio Metropolitano!

Can Simeone’s side reach their first semi-finals in seven years?

Hummels making landmark appearance

19:50 , Adam Pogrund

Mats Hummels makes his 500th appearance for Dortmund tonight.

The German defender has spent 12 years at the Signal Iduna Stadium over two spells.

He reached the final with Dortmund in 2013, when they lost to rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley.

(Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho in the spotlight

19:45 , Adam Pogrund

Manchester United castaway Jadon Sancho starts for the visitors tonight.

The English winger has provided some encouraging performance since returning to Dortmund in January.

The 24-year-old has featured in two Champions League games for the German side this season.

He scored in their 2-0 win over PSV last round.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Morata returns to starting lineup

19:42 , Adam Pogrund

Diego Simeone has made four changes from Atletico’s last game, a 2-1 away win over Villareal.

Alvaro Morata starts alongside Antoine Griezmann, with Memphis Depay unavailable due to injury.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Nahuel Molina, and Rodrigo De Paul also return.

(Getty Images)

Can Kobel keep out Atletico?

19:31 , Adam Pogrund

Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel has prevented the highest amount of xG out of any goalkeeper in this season’s Champions League.

He has only conceded four times from an expected 8.9 xG.

The Swiss goalkeeper kept two clean sheets against Newcastle in group stages.

How will he cope with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata tonight?

(Getty Images)

Can Griezmann continue his European form?

19:25 , Adam Pogrund

Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann is the joint-second top goalscorer in the Champions league this season.

The striker is tied with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on six, but one below Harry Kane after his penalty against Arsenal last night.

Griezmann scored Atletico’s first in their round of 16 triumph against Inter Milan.

The Frenchman will hope to add to his tally tonight

(REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund team in full

19:23 , Adam Pogrund

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Nmecha, Adeyemi; Füllkrug.

Subs: Meyer, Lotka, Ozcan, Haller, Reus, Duranville, Wolf, Moukoko, Brandt

Atletico Madrid team in full

19:21 , Adam Pogrund

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Azpilicueta, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Subs: Moldovan, Gomis, Paulista, Savic, Reinildo, Saul, Riquelme, Vermeeren, Barrios, Correa, El Jebari.

Felix Nmecha starts

19:18 , Adam Pogrund

Edin Terzic has made just one change from his side’s 1-0 loss to Stuttgart over the weekend.

23-year-old Felix Nmecha comes in for Julian Brandt, who starts on the bench.

Nmecha came through Manchester City’s academy before joining Wolfsburg in 2021.

He also made several appearances for England’s youth teams, but has since opted to play for Germany.

Borussia Dortmund lineup

19:01 , Adam Pogrund

And here’s how Dortmund shape up tonight...

🚨 STARTING XI VS ATLÉTICO MADRID 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KO2XuyTAai — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2024

Atletico Madrid Lineup

18:58 , Adam Pogrund

Here’s how Simeone’s side start...

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dJt0mXL9kw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 10, 2024

Axel Witsel facing former side

18:51 , Adam Pogrund

The Belgian is up against his former club Borussia Dortmund for the first time at Atletico.

In his four years in Germany the defensive midfielder won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup.

Since moving to Madrid two years ago he has picked up 62 La Liga appearances.

What impact might he have tonight?

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

A look at who is in charge tonight

18:44 , Adam Pogrund

Italian Marco Guida will referee the quarter-final.

Guida will only be officiating his second Champions League knockout fixture.

The 42-year old has amassed just under 200 Serie A fixtures in 10 years.

In his eight Champions League matches he is yet to hand out a red card.

Atletico vs Dortmund previous meetings

18:31 , Adam Pogrund

The two sides have faced each other four times in the Champions League, with two wins each.

Dortmund have scored six to Atletico’s four in those encounters.

The last fixture was in the group stages of the 2018/19 season.

The Spaniards triumphed 2-0 at home, but lost 4-0 at the Signal Iduna Park a month earlier.

Atletico’s impressive home record under Simeone

18:22 , Adam Pogrund

Atletico Madrid remain undefeated in Champions League home knockout matches under the Argentine.

In 16 games they have won 10 and drawn six.

Atletico have kept 12 clean sheets in those fixtures, only conceding four times.

That impressive record has seen them reach two finals in Simeone’s 13 years in charge.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic returns Simeone’s compliments

18:14 , Adam Pogrund

"The play that makes Atletico Madrid so successful is well known," the German boss said in yesterday’s press conference.

"They have implemented a new art of defending. It's not easy for any team in the world here."

“Atletico have evolved a lot in attack, and it is a great challenge for us. We know we can't make mistakes," he added.

"They are in a position to impose their style of play and we must rise to the occasion.

Simeone praises “hardest side” Borussia Dortmund

18:09 , Adam Pogrund

Diego Simeone says Borussia Dortmund are the "hardest opponent” Atletico Madrid could have faced in the quarter-finals.

"They have a lot of good qualities," said Simeone.

"They are the hardest opponent. They've not lost away from home in four months, and they are great on the counter-attack.

"They are very strong in both boxes, and they are the most intense team in the last eight of the competition."

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund prediction

18:03 , George Flood

Both teams have raised their game for the big European nights this season, but a cagey first leg is likely the order of the day here.

A 1-1 draw.

(REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund team news

18:02 , George Flood

Dortmund remain without Memphis Depay’s Dutch team-mate Donyell Malen, who has not travelled to Madrid due to ongoing thigh issues.

Meanwhile, Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini may not play again this season due to knee ligament damage suffered on international duty last month.

However, BVB boss Edin Terzic expects captain Emre Can to be fit to face Atletico following a bout of illness, with Felix Nmecha ready to start in midfield if he’s not.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is available again in Europe after being suspended against PSV Eindhoven in the last-16.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid team news

17:54 , George Flood

Atletico have been hit tonight by the absence of Memphis Depay, who will not be involved after suffering a muscle injury that is expected to keep the Dutch forward sidelined for at least three weeks.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should lead the line this evening.

French midfielder Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee for the hosts after rupturing his Achilles tendon earlier in the season.

Diego Simeone also has doubts over versatile defender Mario Hermoso ahead of the visit of Dortmund to Madrid.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup: Oblak; Lino, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

(REUTERS)

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund

17:49 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Welcome to Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund live coverage

17:47 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finals.

Two of the tournament’s outsiders lock horns at the Metropolitano Stadium in tonight’s first-leg tie as we hope for a repeat of last night’s thriller between rivals Real and Manchester City in the Spanish capital.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates throughout the evening.