Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in the opening leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup today.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will only be televised on TUDNXtra1, which is a Spanish broadcast. But if you don’t have that channel or you want to watch in English, there are several ways you can watch a free live stream of Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund.

Is There a Free Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Live Stream?

Paramount

The easiest way to watch a live stream of Atletico vs Dortmund is via Paramount+. Not only does it have every Champions League (and every Europa League) match, but it’s the only place you can watch an English broadcast of this one. It’s just $6 per month, which means you’ll only need $12 to watch every single match from here through the final on June 1, but if you’re only interested in this particular game, you can watch it at no cost thanks to Paramount’s seven-day free trial.

Or, if you’ve already used that free trial before, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. You need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, and the Paramount+ Channel comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

Another option if you’re simply looking for a free way to watch this match, you can include the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on when signing up for a five-day free trial of DirecTV Stream. This allows you to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Finally, Fubo is the only live-TV streaming service that offers TUDNXtra1. Moreover, the “Pro” channel plan also comes with CBS, CBS Sports Network, UniMas and all of the TUDNXtra channels, giving you everything you need to watch every Champions League and Europa League match. This is ultimately much more expensive than Paramount+, but that’s because it also has 180-plus other channels and is intended to fully replace cable. It also comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can try it without paying anything.

Buy at Paramount Plus Buy at DirectV Buy at fuboTV

How to Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Live Stream from Abroad

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address–and thus, your location–to help you bypass the geo-locks that all of these streaming services have. In other words, if you’re outside of the United States, you can use a VPN to watch the match on Paramount+, Amazon Prime, DirecTV Stream or Fubo, which are all normally US-only.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, we’d recommend NordVPN, which is easily one of the best VPN’s for streaming live sports. It doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s just $13 per month (or much cheaper if you sign up for a long-term deal), which is quite the value considering how much extra streaming content it can open up for you.

Buy at NordVPN