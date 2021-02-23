Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pattle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Injured Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva will miss the first leg against Atletico (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Injured Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva will miss the first leg against Atletico (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid tonight in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico will be the ‘home’ side in this first leg, which was relocated from Madrid to Romania due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The last clash between the teams came in December 2017, when the clubs played out a 1-1 draw in west London in the first round of this same tournament. Three months prior, Chelsea won 2-1 in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea have had three new head coaches since those meetings, with Thomas Tuchel joining this January after the Blues had already qualified from the group stage of this term’s Champions League. And the German will want to go one step further with the Premier League club than he did last season with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he led to the final of the competition, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: All Champions League fixtures by date and kick-off time

The Blues eased through the group stage unbeaten under former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard earlier this term, while La Liga leaders Atletico responded to a 4-0 loss against defending champions Bayern in gameweek 1 by avoiding further defeats over the course of the rest of the group stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT this evening.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Atletico are without centre-back Jose Gimenez, who is suffering from a muscle issue, but Stefan Savic returns from suspension for this evening’s game. Winger Yannick Carrasco will be absent for the Spanish side, also suffering from a muscle injury, and Sime Vrsaljko is another absentee. Hector Herrera, meanwhile, is out due to a positive coronavirus test result.

For Chelsea, central defender Thiago Silva will be missing – another victim of a muscular problem – while midfielders Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are both doubts. Tammy Abraham is fit, having recently overcome an ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul, Lodi; Felix, Suarez

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Odds

Atletico: 17/10

Draw: 2/1

Chelsea: 15/8

Prediction

Expect a nervy clash in Romania, with Chelsea managing to grab a crucial ‘away’ goal to set up a nail-biting second leg next month. Atletico 1-1 Chelsea.

Read More

Filipe Luis reveals he felt ‘betrayed’ by Jose Mourinho after Chelsea move

Women’s Champions League: Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid as Man City face Fiorentina in last 16

Recommended Stories

  • Diego Simeone praises Thomas Tuchel ahead of Atletico’s clash against Chelsea

    The Champions League last-16 first leg in Romania will be the first competitive meeting between the experienced coaches.

  • Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

    All there is to know ahead of the last-16 first leg

  • Epic high school playoff hockey brawl

    A massive brawl takes place between Lake Forest and Evanston during a playoff game. Must see!

  • Texas Tech lands Tyler Shough, the former starting QB at Oregon

    Tyler Shough started seven games for Oregon in 2020, helping the Ducks win the Pac-12 title.

  • Peter Kostis: A big argument for reducing distance is entirely backward

    The swing coach and former CBS golf analyst feels the root of the distance debate is misunderstood and equipment should not be changed.

  • How Rich Are These NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes? The...

  • Thomas Tuchel praises Callum Hudson-Odoi for positive reaction to substitution

    He will be part of Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

  • Cesar Azpilicueta’s desire to be a Champions League winner still burns strongly

    Chelsea and the Spanish international have not made it past the round of 16 stage since 2014.

  • Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison After Six Years

    Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda (real name: Ackquille Jean Pollard) has been released from prison, according to a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he […]

  • Transfer news: Pulisic to Bayern Munich; positive injury update

    Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as the USMNT star is said to be keen on a return to the Bundesliga.

  • The reinvention of Luis Suarez: Atletico Madrid's main man on a mission to prove Barcelona wrong

    There is a famous lyric by American rapper Jay Z that can be suitably adapted for the final chapter in the career of one of Europe's elite strikers: ‘Allow me to re-introduce myself. My name is Luis Suárez.’ In the aftermath of Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Gerard Piqué demanded change and an influx of new blood to rejuvenate a club in a steady decline. Among the scorers on that fateful night was Suárez, who dropped a shoulder to ease past Jérôme Boateng and fired a clinical shot into the bottom corner. The Uruguayan was still capable of genius but Barcelona and Ronald Koeman saw fit to make him one of the first casualties of a revamp. And six months later, along with a myriad of problems that are crippling Barcelona, the decision to allow the 34-year-old to leave may prove to be one of their biggest mistakes. Suárez's partner in football crime Lionel Messi knew it was a mistake and did not hide his disgust. “You deserved a farewell befitting who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club, achieving great things for the team and on an individual level,” Messi wrote in a scathing Instagram post last September. “You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.” Messi's message came with additional scorn as he was embroiled in a contract row with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu but seeing a former team-mate join rivals Atlético Madrid would have sparked justifiable fury in the Argentine. Suárez had been close to leaving Spain and teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus but the proposed move collapsed amid allegations of cheating a language exam in a bid to be eligible for an Italian passport. Atlético reacted quickly, seeing off interest from Paris St-Germain and snapped up Suárez, who had no qualms about coming up against Barcellona and his La Liga revenge tour has been better than even manager Diego Simeone could have predicted. Suárez is the top scorer in Spain with 16 goals and despite Saturday's surprise defeat by Levante, Atlético are three points clear of neighbours Real with a game in hand. Barcelona, with their reliance on Messi higher than ever before, are fourth and eight points behind. While Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp have struggled without the passion and fervour generated by fans at Anfield, Simeone, a similarly intense and animated figure on the touchline, has rejuvenated himself with Suárez spearheading the attack. The underdog, counter-punching style Simeone has harboured at Atlético is less evident this season with Suárez forming a fruitful relationship with Portuguese prodigy Joao Felix. Felix plays slightly deeper which allows Suárez to keep the central defenders occupied with his movement, intelligence and work-rate that aligns with Simeone's ideals. "Luis generates fear in rivals no matter what competition it is," Simeone said in a press conference before Tuesday's Champions League match with Chelsea. "He has skills and qualities that attract a lot of attention from any rival."

  • Game Recap: Wizards 127, Lakers 124

    The Wizards defeated the Lakers in overtime, 127-124. Russell Westbrook (32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists) and Bradley Beal (33 points, seven rebounds, six assists) combined for 65 points in the victory, including all 12 points in overtime for the Wizards. LeBron James tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and a season-high 13 assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 11-17 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 22-10.

  • Is Lazio vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

    Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s round of 16 tie

  • NHL on NBCSN: Penguins hoping for spark from Kapanen after benching

    Pre-game coverage of Penguins-Capitals begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

    Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

  • NFL rumors: Malcolm Jenkins tries to correct one major Carson Wentz myth

    The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?