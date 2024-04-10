Atletico vs Dortmund lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Champions League today
Atletico Madrid are sweating on the fitness of Mario Hermoso ahead of their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund tonight.
The defender is struggling with a thigh issue and has missed the last two games.
Renildo and Axel Witsel should join Jose Gimenez in a three-man backline, while Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee. Memphis Depay is a cause for concern after sitting out of Saturday’s training session.
Dortmund, meanwhile, have defender Nico Schlotterbeck available following his suspension against PSV in the Round of 16.
The major worry from their perspective is the form of Donyell Malen, who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hip problem.
Atletico Madrid predicted lineup: Oblak; Lino, Azpilicueta, Giménez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Morata, Griezmann
Injured: Depay
Doubts: Hermoso
Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug
Doubts: Malen
Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano stadium
TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports, Discovery+