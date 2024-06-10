Atletico Madrid target to sign for Premier League side on €15m deal

Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked to Braga wide-man Rodrigo Gomes over the past week, but the Portuguese will instead head to the Premier League to sign with Wolves.

The 20-year-old was touted as an option for Los Colchoneros at right wing-back, someone who could provide competition for Nahuel Molina, who has often seen his place taken by Marcos Llorente or Cesar Azpilicueta. Atletico had supposedly agreed terms on a €15m deal.

However Gomes will be heading to Wolves, as per Fabrizio Romano, who says that Atletico did not make a bid for him, preferring to focus on other priorities. He will sign a five-year deal in the Midlands.

Atletico appear to be most focused on central defenders and a centre-forward, having opened talks for Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk. Nevertheless, Molina’s performances did cause concern last season, and as things stand, and most at the Metropolitano would feel more comfortable with an alternative.