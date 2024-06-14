Atletico Madrid target fully focused on Euro 2024 duty with England

Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher is not considering a transfer exit to Atletico Madrid as he wants to focus on Euro 2024.

With his club facing the potential of major summer sales, to keep in line with Premier League financial rules, the 24-year-old could be offloaded.

Despite his importance to the Blues, with the England international regularly captaining Mauricio Pochettino’s team last season, he is a sale option.

Atletico are rumoured to have already reached out to Chelsea but they will not meet the current €50m asking price.

Gallagher’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2025, and the club want to avoid a possible free transfer departure next summer, and that could drive their price down.

Despite the speculation, Gallagher insists he is only thinking about England duty in the coming weeks at Euro 2024.

“I’m focused on England, not my club future. That is the most important thing for me and for the country. I just want to start the tournament”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Gallagher could be handed a starting role for England at Euro 2024, with the third midfield slot still unclaimed, alongside Declan Rice and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.