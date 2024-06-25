Atletico Madrid in talks to sell fourth defender ahead of summer transfer window opening

Atletico Madrid are already deep into their squad overhaul, which will take place over the course of this summer. Sporting director Andrea Berta has started by culling several members of the defence, and another could soon be about to join the departees/soon-to-be departees.

Gabriel Paulista has already been confirmed as leaving, as he has signed for Besiktas. Mario Hermoso is also leaving at the end of his contract, while Stefan Savic will be allowed to depart for free too. Caglar Soyuncu could join Gabriel in Türkiye, as local reports have stated that Atleti are in talks to sell the 28-year-old to Fenerbahce, where he spent the second half of last season.

🚨🇹🇷 BREAKING: Fenerbahçe has reached an agreement on contract terms with Çağlar Söyüncü. Fenerbahçe and Atletico Madrid have started official negotiations! [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/g2OrleAjGO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 25, 2024

Soyuncu only joined Atletico Madrid last summer from Leicester City, but having failed to impress during his limited appearances, he was quickly discarded by Diego Simeone. It would not be at all surprising to see an agreement reached in the coming days, which would get further wages off the books for Los Colchoneros.