Atletico Madrid striker has preference over exit route

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata addressed the fact that Los Colchoneros are looking for alternatives to him up front, and opened the door to a move if he was ‘not a priority’. Manager Diego Simeone reportedly still has faith in Morata, but ultimately hooked him at half-time against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final.

Matteo Moretto explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Morata could be on the move if a side puts down his €15m release clause, but as it stands, that is unlikely to be Roma, who have been linked to the Spain number nine. If it came down to the player himself, Morata would prefer a return to Juventus if it is a possibility.

It is worth remembering that Morata’s partner is Italian, and arguably his most successful seasons have come for the Bianconeri. Morata has struggled in Spain with his mental health, especially with the pressure of performing for the national team, and