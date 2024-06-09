Atletico Madrid take step forward in deal to sign top defensive target

Atletico Madrid are to be very busy in the transfer market this summer, and their primary aim is to sign at least two defenders as cover for the impending departures of Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic. Their top target is Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand, and so far, a deal is going in the right direction.

Atleti have opened talks with La Real in recent days, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that personal terms have already been agreed with Le Normand. Negotiations between the two clubs are heading to an advanced stage.

Le Normand would be Atleti’s first centre-back signing of the summer if they can come to an agreement with La Real, although a deal may not be finalised until after Euro 2024, with the 27-year-old part of the Spain squad in Germany.

It will be a very significant summer transfer window for Atletico Madrid, as they aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointments. Getting a deal for Le Normand over the line would signal that they mean business.