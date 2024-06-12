Atletico Madrid signing will set them back €30-32m as negotiations begin for Javi Galan

Atletico Madrid appear to be nearing an agreement for Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who they are keen to make the first signing of their revamped defence. On the way out, Javi Galan could pass him.

Amid differing reports on the timescale of a deal being done, some outlets say that Real Sociedad will demand €40m for Le Normand, even if they have accepted that he will move to Atletico. However Diario AS say that Le Normand’s cost will end up being between €30m and €32m. The 27-year-old has agreed to a move to Atletico, although La Real will listen to other offers.

🚨🇪🇨 Atlético Madrid offers €30/35m for Piero Hincapié, but Bayer Leverkusen won’t make the deal happen for this fee. They value him at €50m, but Atleti believes it’s too high. [🥇: @as_picu, @diarioas] pic.twitter.com/Gces4B5CXO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 12, 2024

Meanwhile left-back Galan, who joined La Real in January after few opportunities at Atletico, could go the other way. The same outlet say that Atletico are asking for €12m for his signing, but will drop their price to €10m, should the Txuri-Urdin agree a lower fee for Le Normand. Talks are ongoing about a deal, and the player himself is keen to head back to the Reale Arena.

It is not clear whether La Real will see to sign both Galan and Sergio Gomez, having traveled to England to negotiate with Manchester City this week. Aihen Munoz suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out for most of 2024, while Kieran Tierney has returned to Arsenal from his loan.