Atletico Madrid set €15m asking price for 21-goal star amid strong Juventus interest

Atletico Madrid are projected to spend big this summer, with deals for Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Mikel Merino and Artem Dovbyk all being touted. For all of their targets to be signed, they will inevitably need to raise funds, and one player that could allow them to do that is Alvaro Morata.

Morata had a sensational start to last season, and although the goals have dried up in 2024, he still ended the campaign with 21 across all competitions. Still, he could be sold this summer, and former club Juventus are said to be showing strong interest.

Morata is open to leaving, although he will make a definite decision on his future after Euro 2024. In the meantime, Atleti have set an asking price of €15m, as reported by Relevo.

Diego Simeone reportedly wants Morata to stay, although with Samu Omorodion breaking through, it would make some sense for Atletico Madrid to allow a departure to take place. It remains to be seen what movement occurs during the transfer window.