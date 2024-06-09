Atletico Madrid save €25m following key player releases

Atletico Madrid have recouped almost €25m for next season following a string of player releases.

Los Rojiblancos are operating on a tight budget this summer with expected to be given a reduced transfer fund.

The Argentinian agreed a salary reduction, following his own contract extension, which dropped from €16m to €11.5m net per year.

As per reports from Marca, the cost cutting measures have worked positively so far, with a combination of player contracts expiring and exits.

Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso and Memphis Depay have all left Madrid this month with the latter not activating a clause to extend until 2025.

Each of the trio is rumoured to be saving the club around €8m each based on what they would have been paid across the 2024/25 campaign.

More exits are likely in the weeks ahead before Simeone is able to bolster his squad for another busy campaign at the Estadio Metropolitano.