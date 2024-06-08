Atletico Madrid rushing to close first major signing of 2024 summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid will be one of the teams to watch over the summer, with big moves planned for the upcoming transfer window. Diego Simeone wants his squad to be overhauled on the back of last season’s disappointments, and one area that will be addressed is in central defence, especially with the planned departures of Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic.

Robin Le Normand is the top target, and talks are already underway with Real Sociedad. Sporting director Andrea Berta will be tasked with negotiating a deal, and according to Matteo Moretto, Atleti are hoping to close an agreement as soon as possible.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is in a hurry to close the signing of Robin Le Normand. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/Y8iTfkHkk5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 8, 2024

Le Normand would welcome a move to Atletico Madrid this summer, although it’s worth noting that his future may not be finalised too early, given that he will be with the Spanish national team at Euro 2024. Real Sociedad’s valuation is also not particularly close to being met either, so the matter could drag on.