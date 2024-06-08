Atletico Madrid at risk of having pre-season tour of China cancelled

Atletico Madrid will begin their pre-season schedule next month, and as part of their plans to grow the club internationally, a tour of China is planned. However, there is a strong chance that they will be unable to go.

As reported by Relevo, a problem with the non-payment by the promoters who have organised the matches in China has threatened Atleti’s ability to partake in their tour. It’s an issue that is also said to have affected Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

🚨🇨🇳 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid’s tour in China is at risk’. A payment issue with the promoter in the Asian country is halting the pre-season planning. PSG and Inter are in a similar situation.@marqoss pic.twitter.com/K3GL2cqqtg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 8, 2024

If the planned tour of China cannot go ahead, Atleti’s intention is to find an alternative in Asia, so that they can continue to grow their commercial reach in the region. There is already a Plan B option being looked at by club bosses.

Good news for Atletico Madrid is that playing in Hong Kong continues to be on the table, while their planned friendly in Manchester City, taking place in Sweden, is also still going ahead. For now, there is no reason to panic.