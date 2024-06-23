Atletico Madrid to receive €70m cash injection ahead of summer rebuild

Atletico Madrid are looking to reshape their squad this summer as they look to get younger, and widen the gap between themselves and the likes of Athletic Club and Girona. After Diego Simeone’s worst season defensively at Atletico, the defence is one of the priorities.

As reported by Diario AS, Atletico are set to approve a €70.7m capital share increase from at General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday. Provided the matter is not held up by a vote against it, more shares will be issued. It should allow Los Rojiblancos to invest more in the transfer market, but the amount will have to be divided across two years, and depending on how La Liga assess their salary limit situation, they may not be able to use all of it, with 70% the minimum they could use.

🇲🇿🥹 Reinildo Mandava on his return to the pitch following his long-term injury.pic.twitter.com/YdxdRdwSVf — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 23, 2024

Currenly Atleti are in negotiations for Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand, and are believed to be seeking a second defender. Meanwhile Alvaro Morata’s future is up in the air, and they have also spoken to Girona about Pichichi Artem Dovbyk.