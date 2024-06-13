Atletico Madrid open to Vitor Roque deal with Barcelona

Conversations are ongoing between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix, who looks set to leave the Metropolitano again this summer. It seems most likely that the Blaugrana, who have declared an interest in retaining him, get Felix back on a loan, but Atletico are keen to exlpore other options.

The Catalan side are unlikely to spend the €60m that Atletico demand for Felix, but Los Colchoneros are open to swap deals. Originally, Ferran Torres was suggested, but that was rejected by the Blaugrana. Neither was Ansu Fati to Atletico’s taste.

However Sport say that they have let it be known that they would be open to a deal involving Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old was given little chance under Xavi Hernandez, and is keen to prove himself at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, who also wants to see him up close.

🚨 Andreas Christensen: "Flick? I only hear good things from people who have had him. A little bit of German discipline… I'm looking forward to it." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2024

Barcelona could be interested in an exchange of loans, although they are less clear about a permanent player swap. Their priority if Roque leaves is a simple loan, without any options to buy. Porto are also interested in Roque, but want an option to hang onto the Brazilian. Teams in the Premier League and Juventus have also been linked with him, and would be more looking at a transfer, something Barcelona are wary of.

Roque’s move reflected badly on Xavi and Sporting Director Deco, who brought the deal forward to January but did not give Roque much of a shot. If he is not the talent they thought he was, he becomes something of a problem on a seven-year contract with a rising salary. That said, with none of the €30m variables due yet, Barcelona would need to find a buyer in excess of €30m to make a profit.