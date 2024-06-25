Atletico Madrid “only team” that can sign Serie A attacker this summer, deal currently not on the cards

Atletico Madrid are expected to move for a new forward this summer. Memphis Depay has already left, while Alvaro Morata looks like he could be returning to Juventus for a third spell. Girona’s Artem Dovbyk appears to be a leading target, while another option could be Fiorentina marksman Nicolas Gonzalez.

26-year-old Gonzalez, who is currently with Argentina at the Copa America, had another impress season for the Viola side in 2023-24, netting 16 goals across all competitions. He’s attracted Premier League interest over the last couple of years, although reports in Italy (via MD) say that he’d only leave Fiorentina for one club: Atleti.

However, Atletico Madrid do not plan to make a move for Gonzalez at this moment in time, as they have other priorities. Despite this, nothing can be ruled out for the upcoming summer transfer window, as the club could decide to make try for the Argentine attacker if an opportunities were to arise.