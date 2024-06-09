Atletico Madrid marksman prepared to reduce salary in order to join Juventus this summer

Atletico Madrid terminated the contract of Memphis Depay last week, and the Dutch international may not be the only striker to leave the Civitas Metropolitano this summer. Alvaro Morata is also on the chopping block, and a return to one of his former clubs appears to be on the cards.

Over the last 12 months, Morata has been regularly linked with Juventus, whom he has played for on two spells during his career (2014-2016, 2020-2022). A third move looks increasingly likely, and it’s been reported by Tuttosport (via MD) that the Spanish international is willing to return to the Serie A giants.

Morata would have to reduce his salary in order to re-join Juventus, and the report claims that he is willing to do so. That would leave a fee agreement between Juve and Atleti being the only barrier stopping a deal from happening.

Atletico Madrid are considering the sale of Morata, as they want to sign a new striker of their own this summer – Artem Dovbyk is one of the names being floated. If they can get his wages off the books, while also receiving an acceptable fee, it could end up being a good move for all parties.