Atletico Madrid Man Wanted By Aston Villa To Make Decision On Future

Aston Villa defensive target, Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso, is set to decide on his future soon, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old centre-back is set to move on from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa have been in talks with his representatives for several months as they push to snap up the experienced defender on a free transfer.

However, he also has offers from Italy, where Napoli have shown an interest in taking him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Hermoso is closing in on making a decision over his future.

The defender is carefully studying the offers on his table ahead of making a call on which club to join.

He has an offer from Aston Villa but it has been claimed there are more proposals from other Premier League clubs as well.

Hermoso’s free agent status has made him an attractive player for several clubs who are looking to add his experience to their respective squads without a transfer fee.