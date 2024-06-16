Atletico Madrid leading the race to sign star with 35-G/A last season

Atletico Madrid are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Artem Dovbyk from Girona.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker has had an impressive campaign with Girona and he scored 25 goals in all competitions. The striker picked up 10 assists along the way as well.

He helped secure Champions League qualification for the next season and his performances have caught the attention of the big club.

He has been linked with the move to the Premier League as well, but it seems that Atletico Madrid are frontrunners to sign the player this summer. According to a report from the Guardian, the Spanish giants are leading the race for the Ukrainian striker. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Girona in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old striker could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Atletico Madrid could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies. The Spanish outfit need to improve their squad this summer if they want to compete at the highest level and signing a reliable goal scorer could prove to be a wise decision.

Dovbyk has already proven his quality in the Spanish league and he will look to hit the ground running at Atletico Madrid if the transfer goes through this summer. It will be interesting to see if his other suitors decide to test the waters with an offer as well. The Ukrainian is clearly a man in demand this summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.