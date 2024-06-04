Atletico Madrid hold ‘real interest’ in completing major summer swoop for 103-appearance Manchester City star

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid this summer.

The 24-year-old became a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City last month, as the Argentine striker added to his growing trophy collection on three further occasions during the 2023/24 campaign, as the Sky Blues also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Alvarez has won six trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side since arriving in July 2022 from River Plate, with the forward having completed a £14 million move to the Etihad Stadium following early success in South America.

The striker has scored 36 goals for Manchester City to date, and was rewarded with a one-year contract extension in March 2023, after also helping Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.

Alvarez was directly involved in 30 goals for the Sky Blues this term, and featured in the midfield for Manchester City in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, after the 32-year-old underwent hamstring surgery.

The forward has to compete with Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian having also moved to east Manchester in the summer of 2022, signing from Borussia Dortmund in a £51 million transfer.

Manchester City are planning to have both Haaland and Alvarez available next season, with both tied down to long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, despite a buy-out clause in the contract of Haaland becoming active from this month.

Etihad officials could be set to face a battle to keep hold of Alvarez however, with Atletico Madrid having a ‘real interest’ in signing the 24-year-old, according to a report by journalist Gastón Edul relayed by ‘All About Argentina’ on social media platform X.

The La Liga club have reportedly explored the possibility of a sale or loan with a fee for the Manchester City forward, as Diego Simeone looks to strengthen his Atletico Madrid squad during the transfer window.

It is considered ‘highly unlikely’ that the Spanish side will be able to sign Alvarez, with Manchester City ‘reluctant’ to sanction an exit for the Argentinian international.

The striker has been previously linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and is expected to feature at the Paris Olympics for Argentina this summer, after Manchester City sanctioned the request.