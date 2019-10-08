Atletico Madrid Femenino head coach steps down before Manchester City Champions League tie

Atletico Madrid players are preparing to take on Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League - REX

The head coach of the Atlético Madrid women's team, for whom England international Toni Duggan plays, has resigned eight days before their Champions League tie against Manchester City.

José Luis Sánchez Vera is stepping down for personal reasons after just one year in charge.

“I love Atlético Madrid," he said. "I am very grateful to the club and that’s why I can’t be here if I can’t give it 110 per cent, like I have done throughout my time at the club.

“I have to be honest with myself and the people that trusted me, with my players, my technical team and our fans. Hopefully our paths will cross again in the future.”

When Manchester City face Atlético Madrid in Manchester next Wednesday in the last 16 of the Champions League, they will be hoping to reverse last year’s result when Atlético knocked them out in the last 32.

Duggan, who moved to Atlético Madrid for the 2019-20 season, will be taking on the club she played for from 2014 to 2017.

Toni Duggan spent three years at City before moving to Spain, first to Barcelona Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Atlético have never made it past the last 16 of the Champions League and their win over City last season was followed by defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg. Manchester City have reached the semi-final twice but have been knocked out both times by six-time winners Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

In Sánchez Vera’s first year as manager last year, Atlético Madrid won the league, continuing a two year winning streak. They lost only two games during the campaign, both to Barcelona, for whom Duggan was playing at the time.

Sánchez Vera’s contract was due to last until 2021. He will continue in his role as head of the analysis department at the Academy.

No replacement coach has been named.