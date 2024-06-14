Atletico Madrid face transfer block over Girona star

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk is expected to receive a flood of transfer offers this summer.

The Ukrainian international led Girona’s first ever UEFA Champions League qualification as they ended the 2023/24 La Liga season in third place.

His impressive performance in front of goal ended the ’15 year curse’ as he became the first non-Barcelona or Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi Trophy in 15 years after scoring 24 league goals.

Despite his huge importance to Girona, the club could be forced to sell, and Dovbyk is their prized asset.

His current contract at Girona runs until 2028 and the Catalans will only sell if a bid is viewed as acceptable.

Serie A sides Napoli and AS Roma are both rumoured to be tracking him alongside Atletico Madrid at Euro 2024.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, no move will be made until Atletico clear out some of their existing strikers, with seven currently on the books in Madrid.

Joao Felix will need to be offloaded to facilitate a deal with Atletico in talks with Barcelona to secure a possible sale.