Atletico Madrid face competition for January midfield target from Serie A giants

Atletico Madrid were heavily linked with Feyenoord and Netherlands midfielder Mats Wieffer this winter, and were in touch with the player regarding a potential move. However they must move swiftly if they are to sign him ahead of their competition.

Wieffer looks set to move on for around €25m this summer, according to Matteo Moretto, and if a side does pay that fee, Feyenoord will let him go. One side being heavily linked with him currently are AC MIlan, and Moretto has confirmed their interest too. The discussions are at the stage where Feyenoord and Milan are evaluating whether to include other players in the deal.

🚨🇪🇸 Samu Omorodion is not for sale, not even for €40m. Atlético intends for him to fulfill the remaining four years of his contract.@marca pic.twitter.com/MQ0KnVI8lf — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 16, 2024

It appears that Atletico’s interest has either lessened, or they do not see him as a priority. Having spent a little over €20m on Arthur Vermeeren in January. Currently they appear to be in talks to sign a forward in Artem Dovbyk, while Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand is thought to be their priority for their defence, but there has been little mention of Wieffer from the Madrid-based media.