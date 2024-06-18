Atletico Madrid eyeing up 16-goal Bundesliga forward as possible Alvaro Morata replacement

Atletico Madrid are planning a significant squad overhaul this summer, and included in this is a possible revolution in their attacking options. Antoine Griezmann is the only player that is assured of staying – Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa could join Memphis Depay in heading for the exit door.

Morata is the more likely of the two to leave, as he has been strongly linked with Juventus. Atleti already have a possible replacement in mind for if he does go, and according to Tuttomercatoweb (via MD), that is Hoffenheim’s 21-year-old forward Maximilian Beier.

💣🚨 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Atletico Madrid is working on a deal for Hoffenheim’s forward, Maximilian Beier (21). [🥇: @alaimotmw] pic.twitter.com/r0vCxoGFqS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 17, 2024

Beier, who is currently with the Germany squad at Euro 2024, scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga last season. He can play as a striker, which would be likely in Diego Simeone’s 5-3-2 system, as well as on either wing.

The problem for Atletico Madrid is that Beier would be rather expensive, likely in excess of €30m. Given that they are already planning a big-money move for Robin Le Normand, they may not be able to afford the young German forward.