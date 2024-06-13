Atletico Madrid eye Barcelona striker in swap deal with Joao Felix – report

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

Recently, a report from SPORT mentioned that Atletico Madrid have now shown interest in him and are planning to propose a direct swap deal involving the Brazilian and Joao Felix.

It is said that Atletico Madrid are pushing to decide Felix’s future, especially since they are aware of Barcelona’s strong interest.

It looks likely that an agreement will have to be reached during the summer since it seems impossible for Felix to return to play for Atletico.

Initially, Atletico wanted a transfer deal, but this idea has been completely ruled out. Now, they are considering a direct player swap or a favourable transfer exchange for all parties involved and Roque’s name has been brought up in this context.

Roque – A part of Atletico’s revamp

Atletico Madrid are planning a major overhaul of their forward lineup. They have not renewed the contract of Memphis Depay, and they are considering selling Alvaro Morata.

Diego Simeone wants to bring in younger players for the attacking positions, and Felix’s potential move could pave the way for a Barcelona player who does not fit into the team’s current plans.

Atletico Madrid want to sign Vitor Roque. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

It must be noted that last summer, there was talk about Ferran Torres, but neither the player nor Barcelona agreed to the move. Meanwhile, Jorge Mendes also suggested Ansu Fati, but Atletico seem more interested in Roque.

Barcelona’s plan with Roque

Roque, initially, was not expected to stay at Barcelona for sporting and economic reasons. This is because even if Barcelona manage to meet the salary cap rules, registering him would still be difficult since the entire transfer operation would need to be accounted for.

Flick want to evaluate Roque, and the player himself wants to remain at Barcelona, but anything can happen, and Atletico could present a viable option for him.

Meanwhile, In Portugal, Porto are also interested in him, but Atletico’s involvement could complicate his potential move there.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid need to finalise an agreement, and Barcelona would prefer a straightforward transfer.

However, they are open to discussing transfer exchanges but not direct player swaps and all the details are expected to be worked out in July, and both parties are confident that an agreement will be reached.