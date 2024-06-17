Atletico Madrid enter race for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to Isabel Pacheco, Los Colchoneros want to bolster their midfield and have enquired about the 24-year-old, who is up for sale this summer.

Chelsea have had Gallagher on their sales shortlist since last summer as the club looks to balance its books by selling homegrown players for profit.

Several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur, are interested in the £50 million-rated midfielder’s signature, but there is a new team in the race.

Atletico have been looking for midfield reinforcement since last summer and eyed Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but they have now set their sights on the Chelsea star.

However, Gallagher is away at the 2024 European Championship and wants to focus on his duty with the England national team.

The Epsom-born star will not consider his future now. He wants to wait until he wraps up the tournament with the national side before deciding.

Per reports from last week, Gallagher is keeping all his options open, and everything is on the table. He does not want to be forced into a move, including a potential swap deal with Villa for Jhon Duran.

There is also the possibility that he will stay at the club for one more year and leave as a free agent when his contract expires in 2025.

The last option for Gallagher is to sign a new deal at Chelsea. Reports claimed that the Blues are considering that option, and it is arguably the wisest course of action.

The midfielder is a hugely popular figure amongst an already aggrieved fanbase, and he is a darn excellent footballer when used properly.

He brings a tonne of energy to the centre and was one of Chelsea’s better players last season. The Blues should do everything to get him to sign a new deal.