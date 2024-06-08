Atletico Madrid defender close to joining Antonio Conte revolution at Napoli

It’s already been decided that Mario Hermoso is to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires on the 30th of June. The ever-present defender’s departure is a big blow for Diego Simeone, and plans are already ongoing to replace him. In the meantime, the 28-year-old is edging closer to finalising his next club.

According to DAZN Italy, Napoli are in advanced negotiations with Hermoso. The 2022-23 Serie A champions, who welcomed Antonio Conte as their new manager earlier this month, are said to be confident of closing an agreement as early as next week.

💣🚨 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Napoli are in advanced talks to sign Mario Hermoso. They will try to close the deal next week. The Italian club is confident. [🥇: @OAccomando91, @DAZN_IT] pic.twitter.com/B6HBuMtdKP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 8, 2024

Hermoso has been linked with Aston Villa and Inter Milan, among others, in the last few months, but it appears that Naples will be his home from this summer onwards. A big boost for Conte, but an even bigger blow for Atleti and Simeone.

It remains to be seen who Atletico Madrid are able to bring in to shore up their defence, which was uncharacteristically leaky last season. Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand is their top target, although it’s not clear whether they will be able to afford a deal for the Spain international.