Atletico Madrid make decision regarding 20-year-old prodigy amid West Ham links

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old attacker was on loan at Deportivo Alaves this past season and he was quite impressive for them. His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League and Serie A clubs.

However, a report from Spanish publication Marca claims that Atletico Madrid have now decided not to sell him at any price. They believe that the 20-year-old could be a key player for them in future and they are ready to hold onto him.

The 20-year-old attacker will need regular football in order to continue his development, and it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can provide him with that opportunity.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spanish giants recently turned down a substantial offer from Premier League club West Ham United for the attacker. The Hammers are in need of attacking reinforcements and it will be interesting to see if they decide to move onto other targets now.

As for Atletico Madrid, it is evident that they rate him highly and they believe that he could be a future prospect for them. They will have to handle his development carefully.

If they are unable to offer regular game time to the player next season, they should look to loan him out so that he can continue his development with regular first-team action.

Omorodion has the potential to develop into an important first team player for Atletico Madrid with the right guidance and the 20-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as a key player under Diego Simone in the coming seasons.

He scored nine goals in La Liga last season and there is no doubt that he is ready to perform for a big club like Atletico Madrid.