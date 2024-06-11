Atletico Madrid could try to move past £50m fee by holding nerve in transfer negotiations with Chelsea

Football Insider last night published an exclusive claiming that Chelsea’s ownership are “fearful” about losing Conor Gallagher on a free transfer. It’s noted that with just one year left on his deal, he will be able to speak to foreign clubs as soon as January 2025.

There’s already been interested reported by Atletico Madrid – who are in a frugal moment and would surely prefer to see if they can tempt the midfielder with a huge contract offer rather than paying the £40-50m Chelsea are going to ask for.

Premier League teams like Aston Villa and Spurs have also been linked, but they wouldn’t be able to agree a pre-contract until next summer, so paying a fee now is their only option if they’re worried the other is going to move.

A confusing report all round

We don’t know what to make of this. We’re sure the board are concerned, but this is hardly going to be news to them. This is the part of the whole reason that they’re so keen to get rid of Gallagher. Whether it’s for profit or not, they know the moment this window closes, they’re likely getting nothing for him. The best they’d be able to hope for is a team who wants him on a free in the summer paying a small fee to get the jump on everyone ese. But it will be nothing compared to what they were hoping for.

Still, we’re not sure why you’d need a “well placed source” to know that the Blues are worried about the chances of him walking away for free.

Why can’t we just offer Gallagher the money he wants and get an important player signed up? He’s happy to say, so give him what the teams interested in him are going to offer and move on. This should have been wrapped up long before the idea of him leaving on a free was even a concern.