Atletico Madrid could raid Premier League outfit for 21-year-old Brazilian ace

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on improving their defensive unit with the signing of the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has established himself as an important team player for the Premier League club and he helped them survive the drop last season. His performances have attracted the attention of the La Liga outfit, as per Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can secure an agreement with Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them, but he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He has a contract with the English club until 2028, and they could easily demand a premium for him.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to pay up for him. They will need to improve defensively if they want to compete for major trophies next season. They are expected to be without Mario Hermoso next season and the Brazilian defender could be his replacement.

Murillo will be tempted to join the Spanish club as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete at a high level with them. At the Spanish club, he would be able to play alongside top-class players and it would accelerate his development.

Furthermore, a world-class manager like Diego Simeone could help him improve further.

Murillo would be a long-term prospect for Atletico Madrid, but he has the quality to improve them now. The 21-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in La Liga.