Atletico Madrid close to finalising agreement to sign top defensive target

Atletico Madrid are edging ever closer to signing their first player of the summer. Over the last few weeks, they’ve been working on a deal for Robin Le Normand, and now, it appears to be in its final stages.

As per Diario AS, Atleti have agreed an upfront payment with Real Sociedad, believed to be worth €30-32m. Add-ons are still to be finalised between the two clubs, and there is some daylight between them – La Real want the deal to reach €40m, whereas Atleti do not want to pay that much in variables.

La Real also want to include a sell-on clause in the agreement with Atleti, which is another detail that needs to be finalised as part of the negotiations. However, it should not be drawn out too much, and Le Normand himself expects a deal to be closed early next week.

Atletico Madrid are primed for a busy summer, and signing Le Normand would be an excellent start. He’s someone that is desperately needed by Simeone.