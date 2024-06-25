Atletico Madrid chief settles Alvaro Morata’s future, gives Joao Felix update

Despite plenty of speculation linking him with the exit door, Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has declared that Alvaro Morata will be at the club next season. The veteran forward has a €15m release clause, and is thought to be keen on a return to Serie A.

After being dropped by Diego Simeone at the end of last season, he publicly declared that if he was not a priority for Los Rojiblancos, then he was not at a stage in his career where he could afford to sit on the bench. Yet Cerezo played down talk of an exit.

“Alvaro is having a great Euros. He is the number ‘9’ of the Spanish team and is an Atletico Madrid player. He will be with us next season,” he told Marca.

"We have made the proposal and now we will wait to see what UEFA says. I think that, in all honesty, there is no stadium in Europe like the Wanda Metropolitano – the Civitas Metropolitano." Atletico Madrid's Enrique Cerezo confirms to Marca a bid to host the 2028 #UCL final. pic.twitter.com/su1xIgRbDq — Football España (@footballespana_) June 25, 2024

Equally, he said there were no advances in terms of Joao Felix’s situation. He reportedly wants to return to Barcelona on loan, but whether the two clubs can agree on terms is a different matter.

“Right now he’s at the Euros. We have to see what the Barcelona Football Club decides and from there, see what we do. The situation is the same with him.”

🚨🗣️ BREAKING – Enrique Cerezo: “Nowadays, to compete among the top teams in Spain and Europe, you need great players, and to have them, you need money. That’s why we’ve raised capital, to build a great team capable of competing in the Champions League, Copa, and La Liga.” pic.twitter.com/4vNVUJiFwS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 25, 2024

Los Rojiblancos are believed to be trying to reshape their squad somewhat this summer, hence the capital increase of €70.7m. They have also been in talks with Girona over Artem Dovbyk, but if that move does not come off, it does not seem impossible that Morata stays, given neither Juventus nor any other sides have moved for him yet.