Atletico Madrid chief casts doubt on move for Manchester City star – “I don’t think…”

This week, Atletico Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who is believed to be interested in leaving the Premier League champions this summer. Los Colchoneros, including head coach Diego Simeone, would love to sign him, although it would only be possible through a loan deal.

However, Man City will not consider any loan offers for Alvarez at this stage, especially with the possibility of a permanent agreement being reached with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the clubs also interested in the Argentine.

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo has further cast doubt on Atleti’s ability to sign Alvarez this summer. He believes that Man City will not allow a deal to be done with anyone, as per MD.

“Julian Alvarez is a Manchester City player, and I don’t think he’s going to move from there.”

Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new striker to partner Antoine Griezmann in attack. With Alvarez seemingly now out of the picture, it’s more likely that a move for Girona’s Artem Dovbyk will take place, provided that the finances required can be raised.