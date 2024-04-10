Advertisement

Atletico Madrid beats Dortmund 2-1 at home in first leg of Champions League quarterfinals

TALES AZZONI
·1 min read
  • Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino scored his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, centre, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Police officers stand guard as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
  • Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, makes an attempt to score past Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone waits for the start of the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid moved closer to returning to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Atletico took a first-half lead with goals by Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino and outplayed Dortmund during most of the match, but the German team stayed alive thanks to a late goal by substitute Sébastien Haller.

Dortmund twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Germany.

Atletico hasn't made it to the last four since 2017, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid. The Spanish club has won three of its last six quarterfinals.

Dortmund, the 1997 European champion, is looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2012-13, when it lost the final to fellow German club Bayern Munich.

Atletico has won 29 of its last 32 home games across all tournaments. It was Simeone's 50th Champions League win.

The result kept Atletico unbeaten in 18 knockout-round games at home in the Champions League — with its last defeat coming against Ajax in the quarterfinals in 1997.

Dortmund has won only one of its last 11 away matches in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mats Hummels made his 500th appearance for Dortmund.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer