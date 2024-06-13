Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club tie up contract extensions for veterans

Atletico Madrid have extended the contract of Axel Witsel for a further season, keeping him at the club for a third year, until the summer of 2025.

The 35-year-old ended up playing a key role in their season as one of their most reliable defenders, having made the switch to central defence last season. The Belgian international looks as if he will have stronger competition for his spot next summer, but it’s reasonable to expect him to play plenty.

Witsel racked up 51 appearances for Diego Simeone this season, and 4,179 minutes, and was their most used outfield player all season, showing his importance.

Meanwhile Athletic Club will also retain 35-year-old Ander Herrera for another year. The former Manchester United player had been linked to boyhood club Real Zaragoza, where he maintains he will retire, but it appears that is at least two years away.

Seemingly Ernesto Valverde was desperate to hang onto Herrera for next season, when Athletic will have the added complication and fixtures in the Europa League. After losing the experience of Raul Garcia and Iker Muniain, Herrera has plenty to offer to Los Leones.