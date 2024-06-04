Atletico Madrid make approaches over signing of Manchester City forward – Players ‘pushing’ for deal to happen

Manchester City could be subject to remarkable transfer interest from Atletico Madrid this summer concerning their star forward Julian Alvarez, according to reports.

The 24-year-old enjoyed his most successful campaign to date in a Manchester City shirt during the recently-concluded 2023/24 season, registering an impressive 54 appearances across all competitions.

During that time, Alvarez managed to score 19 goals and register a further 13 assists, whilst also being utilised in a multitude of positions across the midfield and forward lines by Pep Guardiola during a challenging season in terms of personnel.

The absence of Kevin De Bruyne for a prolonged period of the campaign led to Alvarez being used in an attacking midfield role alongside Phil Foden, and to a great deal of success too in a developmental phase for the former River Plate man.

Given the success and performances showcased by Julian Alvarez during the recent campaign, it comes as no surprise to see the player linked with interest from elsewhere in Europe, especially with Erling Haaland dominating the lead striker role at the Etihad Stadium.

That is according to the information of Marca’s David Medina, as translated and relayed by Atletico Universe on X, who reports that Atlético Madrid will ‘push’ for the signing of the Manchester City striker, ‘no matter how minimal their chances may be’.

It is claimed that while the La Liga giants know that it ‘will not be easy to deal with’ City, the Argentina international forward is the club’s ‘great desire’ this summer, and as such there have already been ‘approaches’.

Work is also taking place among players close to Alvarez, according to the report, with the Manchester City forward aware of Atlético Madrid’s interest through Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, and Angel Correa.

Atletico Madrid’s Argentina trio are said to be ‘pushing for it to happen’, and will ‘continue convincing’ Julian Alvarez during Argentina’s focus and attentions on Copa América this summer.

