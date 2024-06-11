Atletico Madrid agree terms for La Liga’s leading scorer

Atlético Madrid have agreed personal terms with Girona forward Artem Dovbyk as the club look to sign the forward.

Dovbyk ended the 2023-24 campaign as La Liga’s leading scorer, becoming the first non-Barcelona to Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi Award since Diego Forland in 2008/09, to fire Girona to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

After arriving from Dnipro in a €7m deal, Dovbyk scored 24 league goals, including a hat-trick on the final weekend to overhaul Alexander Sorloth as the league’s leading scorer.

Sky are reporting that Atletico have agreed personal terms with Dovbyk ahead of a potential move this summer, as the Spanish side prepare to activate his €40m release clause.

Diego Simeone wants to sign a striker with Memphis Depay departing on a free transfer and Atleti are confident of beating Napoli in the race to sign Dovbyk.

The Ukraine international, who has been linked with a Premier League move in recent days, will represent his nation at Euro 2024 this summer and has scored nine goals in 27 appearances for the national team.

Read – Four forwards Arsenal could target after Sesko snub

See more – Five must watch games in the Euro 2024 group stage

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok