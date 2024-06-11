Atletico Madrid agree personal terms with Girona star but Napoli offering more

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement on personal terms with Pichichi Artem Dovbyk, as one of their top targets this summer. Los Rojiblancos are looking to bring in a number nine with no certainty over Alvaro Morata’s future.

Dovbyk scored 24 goals last season in La Liga, winning the top scorer award in his debut campaign in Spain. Atletico have already opened talks with Girona too, but there offer remains around €25m as things stand. Relevo are reporting that Los Colchoneros have the green light from Dovbyk himself though.

Their problem is that Girona are not interested in negotiating for Dovbyk, and are tapping his €40m release clause as the price he will leave at. Meanwhile Atletico are not the only side interested in him. Napoli are keen on the 26-year-old, and their offer is the only formal proposal on the table for Girona. It stands at €35m, but is yet to be accepted. Working in Atletico’s favour is that Diario AS say that Dovbyk is not yet convinced by the idea of a move to Napoli.

Nevertheless, Atletico are reportedly reluctant to pay more currently, and that leaves their chances of signing him looking rather remote.

If Atletico are serious about bringing in a top striker, there won’t be too many coming into their prime available at that price point. While Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth also has a similar release clause, and Serhou Guirassy’s stands at just €17.5m, the former reportedly wants to remain at La Ceramica, and the latter is closer to moving to Borussia Dortmund.