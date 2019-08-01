Atleti phenom Joao Felix upstages MLS All Stars

It’s not about the result nor even the action, but Major League Soccer’s All-Stars lost their third-straight outing on Wednesday, a 3-0 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Really, though, it’s about Joao Felix, the 19-year-old $140 million star who posted a goal and an assist in just over a half hour of play.

The All Stars had most of the ball and few of the chances, with Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa joining the score sheet during a wet match in Orlando.

Llorente took a back heel from impressive 19-year-old Rodrigo Riquelme and finished his chance to make it 1-0, but Felix’s second half was the story.

Felix tore into a bouncing ball to swerve a shot off Nick Rimando and into the goal, then sent a delightful ball through to Costa for a suave finish deep in stoppage time.

History of MLS All Star Game

1996: East 3-2 West

1997: East 5-4 West

1998: USA 6-1 World

1999: East 4-6 West

2000: East 9-4 West

2001: East 6-6 West

2002: MLS 3-2 USMNT

2003: MLS 3-1 Chivas Guadalajara

2004: East 3-2 West

2005: MLS 4-1 Fulham

2006: MLS 1-0 Chelsea

2007: MLS 2-0 Celtic

2008: MLS 3-2 West Ham United

2009: MLS 1-1 Everton (Everton wins in PKs)

2010: MLS 2-5 Manchester United

2011: MLS 0-4 Manchester United

2012: MLS 3-2 Chelsea

2013: MLS 1-3 AS Roma

2014: MLS 2-1 Bayern Munich

2015: MLS 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

2016: MLS 1-2 Arsenal

2017: MLS 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Real Madrid

2018: MLS 1-1 (3-5 PKs) Juventus

2019: MLS 0-1 Atletico Madrid