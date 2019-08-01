Atleti phenom Joao Felix upstages MLS All Stars
It’s not about the result nor even the action, but Major League Soccer’s All-Stars lost their third-straight outing on Wednesday, a 3-0 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.
Really, though, it’s about Joao Felix, the 19-year-old $140 million star who posted a goal and an assist in just over a half hour of play.
The All Stars had most of the ball and few of the chances, with Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa joining the score sheet during a wet match in Orlando.
Llorente took a back heel from impressive 19-year-old Rodrigo Riquelme and finished his chance to make it 1-0, but Felix’s second half was the story.
Felix tore into a bouncing ball to swerve a shot off Nick Rimando and into the goal, then sent a delightful ball through to Costa for a suave finish deep in stoppage time.
JOAO FELIX!
There he is! Atletico's phenom blasts it past Rimando to double the lead. #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/j132aJiViA
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2019
