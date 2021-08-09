Atlas Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Raised 2021 Financial Guidance

Reflecting strong YTD performance and confidence in executing

differentiated business model in H2 2021

Revenue Growth of 8.3% in Q2

Funds from Operations Growth of 20.0% in Q2

Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 14.1% in Q2

18 vessels and 184,000 TEU newbuild fleet growth

Secured forward fixtures for 45 operating vessels(1)

$16.2 Billion(2)(3) Total Gross Contracted Cash Flow

Atlas Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Performance Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Revenue growth of 8.3% to $393.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Funds From Operations ("FFO") (4) growth of 20.0% to $193.5 million and FFO Per Share (4) growth of 14.1% to $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (4) growth of 14.1% to $272.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Earnings per diluted share of $0.18 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, includes a $56.1 million non-cash charge, or $0.21 per diluted share, related to loss on debt extinguishment

Adjusted diluted EPS(4) of $0.39 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding this non-cash charge, representing growth of 50%

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(1) Includes forward fixtures entered into during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and forward fixtures for ten 10,000 TEU vessels announced on August 5, 2021. (2) These gross contracted cash flows include purchase obligations and exclude purchase options, extensions, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components. (3) Gross contracted cash flow as of June 30, 2021, pro forma for (i) gross lease payments to be received from vessel acquisitions announced since period end, including undelivered vessels and (ii) forward fixtures for ten 10,000 TEU vessels announced on August 5, 2021. (4) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, as used in this release, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Comments from Management:

Bing Chen, President and CEO of Atlas, commented, "Our strong second quarter performance was at the high end of our expected range, enabling us to raise financial guidance for 2021. Increasing our financial guidance reflects both our strong first half performance and the confidence we have in delivering continued high-performance over the long-term. With Seaspan's industry record of newbuilds and significant forward fixing of our operating fleet, we're pleased to provide one-time long-term financial guidance to assist investors understanding of how our business model benefits from the current market and the cumulative impact on our financial performance. This disclosure also demonstrates our confidence to execute consistently and achieve quality growth through all market cycles."

"Our liner customers continued to value Seaspan's long-term partnership through both forward-fixing of operating fleet charters and executing on strategic orders for newbuild vessels. APR reported solid Q2 performance and is focused on expanding upon the opportunities beyond the two current successful deployments in Mexicali and California."

"Seaspan has significantly transformed its operational and financial profile over the past four years. Today, we have a highly differentiated model in the market with unmatched business scale, operational excellence, customer flexibility, fleet versatility, financial strength, and creative solutions. Our resilient and differentiated business model has generated $16.2 billion of high-quality long-term gross contracted cash flows. We have secured 100% of our gross contracted cash flows for 2021. This is a testament to our consistent long-term approach and the ability to drive quality growth by providing value-added creative solutions to our customers through all business and market cycles."

Graham Talbot, CFO of Atlas, commented, "Our finance teams have executed with equally high performance throughout 2021, which culminated in the achievement of several financial milestones over the past several months. In relatively short time, we have simplified our capital structure, created greater financial flexibility, secured a lower cost of capital, funded the majority of our newbuild program, and improved liquidity."

"With the support of our strategic investor Fairfax, we have restructured their holdings and anticipate further developments to unlock value and broaden our growing base of global investors. We are now rated by three top credit agencies and expect further traction on our path to an investment grade company credit rating. To build upon our investor engagement, Atlas provided this quarter detailed disclosure of fleet, operational and growth information along with long-term financial goals. Our enhanced reporting is aligned with our commitment to transparency and highlights our differentiated and resilient business model."

Atlas Corp. Q2 2021 and Recent Achievements:

Gross contracted cash flows of $16.2 billion (1)(2) as of the day of this announcement, including $8.3 billion (1)(3) related to vessel fleet growth since December 31, 2020.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.18 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a $56.1 million non-cash charge, or $0.21 per diluted share, related to loss on debt extinguishment, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.26 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.39 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding this non-cash charge (3) .

Exchanged and amended $600.0 million Fairfax Senior Notes.

Redeemed Series E and G preferred shares for $334.9 million.

Completed exchange offer and Nasdaq Global Market listing for 7.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2027.

In July, Atlas announced the appointment of Ms. Katie Ward as a new non-executive board member, effective September 1, 2021.

Seaspan Q2 2021 and Recent Achievements:

Seaspan entered into agreements to acquire eight conventional fuel vessels during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 10 dual-fuel LNG vessels in July 2021. The table below summarizes our 55 newbuild vessels:



Month acquired Newbuilds Total TEU 12200 TEU November-2020 5

61,000 12000 TEU February-2021 4

48,000 15000 TEU February and March-2021 10

150,000 15000 TEU LNG February-2021 10

150,000 15500 TEU March-2021 6

93,000 24000 TEU February-2021 2

48,000 12000 TEU June-2021 2

24,000 15000 TEU June-2021 6

90,000 7000 TEU LNG July-2021 10

70,000 Total

55

734,000

Seaspan entered into forward fixtures for 45 operating vessels during the second quarter and in August 2021. Details on forward fixtures are now included in our fleet table included as part of the Q2 2021 supplemental financial workbook which can be found on our Events and Presentation page of our website.

(1) These gross contracted cash flows include purchase obligations and exclude purchase options, extensions, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components. (2) Gross contracted cash flow as of June 30, 2021, pro forma for gross lease payments to be received from vessel acquisitions announced since period end, including undelivered vessels. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, as used in this release, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Seaspan Q2 2021 and Recent Achievements (continued):

Seaspan took delivery of the following vessels:

Seaspan continued industry leading newbuild fleet growth and innovation with flexibility to adopt future fuel alternatives:

Seaspan completed significant steps to increase its proportion of unsecured debt and simplify its capital structure:

APR Q2 2021 and Recent Achievements:





APR successfully deployed two peaking power grid stability projects.

(1) Kroll Bond Rating Agency rated Seaspan's Portfolio Financing Program BBB- and provided a Corporate Rating of BB.

Consolidated Results:

The following table summarizes Atlas' consolidated results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended

(in millions of US dollars, except per share

amounts, percentages and ratios, unaudited) June 30, 2021



March 31,

2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP Financial





















Revenue $ 393.9



$ 372.6



$ 363.8

Net earnings

66.0





97.6





82.7

Earnings per share, diluted

0.18





0.31





0.26

























Non-GAAP Financial





















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

272.5





237.9





238.9

FFO(1)

193.5





159.2





161.3

FFO per Share(1)

0.73





0.60





0.64

Adjusted EPS(1)

0.39





0.31





0.26

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

4.6 x



4.5 x



5.2 x























Financial Position





















Ending Liquidity(2)

1,270.5





837.5





382.9

Gross Contracted Cash Flow(3)

13,735.8





12,086.5





4,947.1

Total Borrowings(4)

5,123.2





4,604.4





4,268.5

























Operational





















Vessel Utilization

98.5 %



99.2 %



97.4 % Power Fleet Utilization

78.2 %



63.7 %



68.4 %

























(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, as used in this release, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is the same as diluted earnings per share for the period. (2) This is the total cash and cash equivalents balance plus the total available undrawn committed credit facilities at period end. (3) Gross contracted cash flow as at June 30, 2021 includes $5.4 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $0.9 billion of gross lease receivable from finance leases and $7.4 billion of gross lease payments for acquired vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at June 30, 2021. Gross contracted cash flow as at March 31, 2021 includes $4.2 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $0.9 billion of gross lease receivable from finance leases and $7.0 billion of gross lease payments for acquired vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at March 31, 2021. Gross contracted cash flow as at June 30, 2020 includes $4.1 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases and $0.8 billion of gross lease receivable from financing leases. Gross contracted cash flow includes purchase obligations and excludes purchase options, extension options, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components. (4) Total borrowings do not include debt to be incurred in connection with certain undelivered vessels.

Financial Results Summary:

Revenue growth of 8.3% to $393.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by the contribution of seven vessels delivered to Seaspan after June 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 14.1% to $272.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by the contribution of seven vessels delivered to Seaspan after June 2020.

FFO Per Share growth of 14.1% to $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by the contribution of seven vessels delivered to Seaspan after June 2020.

Earnings Per Diluted Share was $0.18 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a $56.1 million non-cash charge, or $0.21 per diluted share, related to loss on debt extinguishment, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.26 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share growth of 50% to $0.39 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding the non-cash charge, compared to $0.26 for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Atlas had total liquidity of $1.27 billion, consisting of $591.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $679.5 million of availability under undrawn committed credit facilities. As of June 30, 2021, Atlas had an unencumbered asset base including 33 vessels with a book value of $1.2 billion.

Guidance:

The following table* is based on Atlas' current expectations for the years ending December 31, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.









Revised

















Guidance Metrics (in millions of US dollars) 2020

Actual



2021

Guidance(1)(2)

2022

Guidance(2)

2023

Guidance(2)

2024

Guidance(2) Revenue(3) $ 1,421.0



$ 1,585.0

$ 1,745.0

$ 1,920.0

$ 2,215.0 Operating expense

275.0





339.0



380.0



430.0



510.0 G&A expense

65.0





97.0



99.0



102.0



106.0 Operating lease expense(4)

151.0





156.0



155.0



125.0



115.0 Adjusted EBITDA(5)

924.0





993.0



1,111.0



1,263.0



1,484.0 Adjusted Net Earnings(6)

311.0





440.0



535.0



605.0



695.0 Interest expense(4)

192.0





205.0



210.0



250.0



350.0

































(1) Represents Seaspan and APR guidance for 2021. (2) For the long-term guidance provided above, APR's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings contributions to Atlas are forecasted to be ~$103mn and ~$24mn, respectively (consistent with 2021 revised guidance). (3) The classification of a lease will be determined at the commencement date of the lease. Sales type lease was assumed for the bareboat charters arranged for the newbuilds. Currently 17 vessels of the newbuild program are expected to deliver during 2024; 2024 guidance reflects partial-year contribution of delivered vessels. (4) Average LIBOR assumed for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 is 0.17%, 0.48%, 0.96%, and 1.30% respectively. (5) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, as used in this release, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (6) Interest Expense is included in Adjusted Net Earnings; impact from the change in fair value of financial instruments is excluded from the guidance. Adjusted Net Earnings excludes preferred dividends and excludes impact from the change in fair value of financial instruments.

* The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on currently available information, management's experience and other factors believed to be appropriate. The guidance is based on the 55 newbuild vessels that we have contracted to acquire with no further vessel acquisitions assumed. The Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable at this time, but the forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. The risk that the assumptions on which the 2022, 2023, and 2024 outlook and guidance are based prove incorrect may increase the later the period to which the outlook relates, and the extended period of this outlook may increase the chance actual results vary materially from such expectations. Please read "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".

Segmental Financial Results:

The following table summarizes segmental financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of US dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination and

Other(2)

Total Revenue $ 348.1

$ 45.8

$ -

$ 393.9 Operating expense

74.4



8.5



-



82.9 G&A expense

11.0



4.9



0.1



16.0 Operating lease expense

36.0



0.8



-



36.8 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

226.7



45.3



0.5



272.5 FFO(1)

168.7



41.9



(17.1)



193.5 Net earnings (loss)

41.6



24.2



0.2



66.0 Gross Contracted Cash Flow(3)

13,478.2



257.6



-



13,735.8

























(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, as used in this release, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, change in contingent consideration asset, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts. (3) Gross contracted cash flow as at June 30, 2021 includes $5.4 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $0.9 billion of gross lease receivable from finance leases and $7.4 billion of gross lease payments for acquired vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at June 30, 2021. Gross contracted cash flow includes purchase obligations and excludes purchase options, extension options, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components.

Distribution:

On July 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of Atlas declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. Regular quarterly dividends on the Series D, Series H, Series I and Series J preferred shares were also declared. All dividends were paid on July 30, 2021.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fully-delivered fleet consists of 186 containerships, representing total capacity of approximately 1,854,200 TEU. Seaspan's fully delivered fleet of vessels has an average age of approximately four years and an average remaining lease period of approximately seven years, on a TEU-weighted basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

About APR

APR provides rapidly deployable, large-scale power and fast-track mobile power to underserved markets and industries. APR's mobile, turnkey power plants help run industries, cities and countries globally in both developed and developing markets. For more information, visit aprenergy.com.

ATLAS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS OF US DOLLARS)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 591.0

$ 304.3 Accounts receivable



77.5



75.9 Inventories



57.0



60.2 Prepaid expenses and other



39.3



33.9 Net investment in lease



12.7



10.7 Acquisition related assets



101.2



99.3





878.7



584.3













Property, plant and equipment



7,006.6



6,974.7 Right-of-use assets



782.2



841.2 Net investment in lease



498.4



418.6 Goodwill



75.3



75.3 Deferred tax assets



24.4



19.3 Derivative instruments



1.8



- Other assets



966.6



375.7



$ 10,234.0

$ 9,289.1













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 144.7

$ 134.1 Deferred revenue



21.3



28.2 Income tax payable



116.1



110.4 Long-term debt - current



325.1



332.1 Operating lease liabilities - current



157.2



160.9 Other financing arrangements - current



86.9



64.1 Other liabilities - current



68.0



24.8





919.3



854.6













Long-term debt



...

3,581.6









3,234.0

Operating lease liabilities



614.9



669.3

Other financing arrangements



1,054.6



801.7

Derivative instruments



44.4



63.0

Other liabilities



21.0



40.9







6,235.8



5,663.5

















Cumulative redeemable preferred shares



296.9



-

















Shareholders' equity:













Share capital



2.4



2.4

Additional paid in capital



3,851.7



3,842.7

Deficit



(133.1)



(199.2)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(19.7)



(20.3)







3,701.3



3,625.6





$ 10,234.0

$ 9,289.1

ATLAS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN MILLIONS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARES IN THOUSANDS AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)









Three Months Ended June

30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

























Revenue

$ 393.9

$ 363.8

$ 766.5

$ 672.2

























Operating expenses:























Operating expenses



82.9



67.0



159.1



126.8 Depreciation and amortization



90.8



88.5



178.1



160.7 General and administrative



16.0



19.8



39.0



30.2 Indemnity claim under acquisition agreement



(15.5)



—



(15.5)



— Operating leases



36.8



38.2



72.9



76.7





211.0



213.5



433.6



394.4

























Operating earnings



182.9



150.3



332.9



277.8

























Other expenses (income):























Interest expense



54.6



50.8



101.4



100.4 Interest income



(1.7)



(1.1)



(2.2)



(2.5) Loss (gain) on derivative instruments



1.7



7.0



(7.0)



31.8 Loss on debt extinguishment



56.1



—



56.1



— Other expenses



4.6



4.8



12.7



5.5





115.3



61.5



161.0



135.2

























Income tax expense



1.6



6.1



8.3



8.0

























Net earnings

$ 66.0

$ 82.7

$ 163.6

$ 134.6

























Dividends - preferred shares



(17.9)



(16.7)



(34.7)



(33.5) Net earnings attributable to common shares

$ 48.1

$ 66.0

$ 128.9

$ 101.1

























Weighted average number of shares, basic



246,303



247,210



246,169



237,187 Effect of dilutive securities:























Share-based compensation



2,351



68



2,192



146 Fairfax warrants



10,697



—



9,990



2,975 Holdback shares



6,242



6,087



6,282



4,114 Exchangeable note



972



—



486



— Weighted average number of shares, diluted(1)



266,565



253,365



265,119



244,422

























Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.27

$ 0.52

$ 0.43 Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.26

$ 0.49

$ 0.41































(1) Fairfax warrants are excluded in the computation of diluted EPS for the three-months ended June 30, 2020 as their effects are anti-dilutive.

ATLAS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN MILLIONS OF US DOLLARS)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June

30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash from (used in):





















Operating activities:





















Net earnings $ 66.0

$ 82.7

$ 163.6

$ 134.6 Items not involving cash:





















Depreciation and amortization

90.8



88.5



178.1



160.7 Change in right-of-use asset

31.6



29.6



62.4



58.8 Non-cash interest expense and accretion

11.6



10.0



23.5



18.9 Unrealized change in derivative instruments

(5.0)



2.1



(20.5)



22.9 Amortization of acquired revenue contracts

3.9



4.2



8.1



8.1 Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



56.1



- Other

(4.7)



2.2



2.0



2.0 Change in other operating assets and liabilities

(34.9)



(60.6)



(77.3)



(116.6) Cash from operating activities

215.4)



158.7



396.0



289.4























Investing activities:





















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(249.9)



(203.9)



(257.3)



(453.1) Prepayment on vessel purchase

(272.6)



-



(464.7)



(35.8) Payment on settlement of interest swap agreements

(8.1)



(5.3)



(13.4)



(8.1) Cash and restricted cash acquired from APR Energy acquisition

-



-



-



50.6 Loss on foreign currency repatriation

(3.2)



(4.6)



(9.2)



(4.6) Receipt from contingent consideration asset

6.4



-



13.3



- Other assets and liabilities

(122.5)



(7.8)



(119.9)



(9.6) Cash used in investing activities

(649.9)



(221.6)



(851.2)



(460.6)























Financing activities:





















Repayments of long-term debt and other financing arrangements

(542.6)



(132.7)



(972.8)



(791.3) Issuance of long-term debt and other financing arrangements

1,304.5



238.2



1,839.0



1,036.9 Fairfax notes issued

-



-



-



100.0 Financing fees

(25.8)



(6.1)



(28.3)



(19.0) Share issuance cost

(0.1)



-



(0.1)



- Dividends on common shares

(31.2)



(30.8)



(62.3)



(57.7) Dividends on preferred shares

(16.8)



(16.7)



(33.6)



(33.5) Cash from financing activities

688.0



51.9



741.9



235.4























Increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

253.5



(11.0)



286.7



64.2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

375.7



272.5



342.5



197.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 629.2

$ 261.5

$ 629.2

$ 261.5

























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

June 30,



June 30,

2021



2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 591.0



$ 221.8 Restricted cash

38.2





39.7 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 629.2



$ 261.5

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, except shares in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020













GAAP Net earnings $ 66.0 $ 97.6 $ 82.7













Preferred share dividends

(17.9)

(16.8)

(16.7) Gain on sale

(0.4)

(0.5)

(0.6) Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1

–

– Unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments

(4.9)

(15.5)

2.1 Change in contingent consideration asset(1)

0.6

1.1

0.7 Loss on foreign currency repatriation(2)

3.2

6.0

4.6 Depreciation and amortization

90.8

87.3

88.5 FFO $ 193.5 $ 159.2 $ 161.3 Weighted average number of shares, basic

246,303

246,033

247,210 Effect of dilutive securities:











Share-based compensation

2,351

2,030

68 Fairfax warrants

10,697

9,284

– Holdback shares

6,242

6,322

6,087 Exchangeable note

972

–

– Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

266,565

263,669

253,365 FFO per share, diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.64





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(3)

Total























GAAP Net earnings $ 41.6

$ 24.2

$ 0.2

$ 66.0























Preferred share dividends

-



-



(17.9)



(17.9) Gain on sale

-



(0.4)



-



(0.4) Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



-



56.1 Unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments

(4.9)



-



-



(4.9) Change in contingent consideration asset(1)

-



-



0.6



0.6 Loss on foreign currency repatriation(2)

-



3.2



-



3.2 Depreciation and amortization

75.9



14.9



-



90.8 FFO $ 168.7

$ 41.9

$ (17.1)

$ 193.5



(1) The change in contingent consideration asset relates to the mark to market impact of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of APR. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the sellers of APR agreed to compensate the Company for losses on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction related to cash generated from specified contracts less relevant costs (the "Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement"). The seller's indemnification obligations will end on April 30, 2022, or earlier if certain conditions are met. In February 2021, the sellers of APR further agreed to compensate the Company, subject to definitive documentation, for losses on sale or disposal of certain fixed asset and inventory items. The definitive documentation was executed on April 30, 2021. The value of compensation receivable from the sellers is accounted for as a contingent consideration asset. (2) Loss on foreign currency repatriation relates to losses recognized on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction, where compensation is receivable through the Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement. Compensation is made by the sellers in cash or return of previously issued equity, which is offset against the contingent consideration asset when received and therefore, is not reflected in the income statement. (3) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, change in contingent consideration asset, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts.

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED EPS



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, (in millions of U.S. dollars, except shares in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited) 2021 2020

2021 2020



















GAAP Net earnings $ 66.0 $ 82.7

$ 163.6 $ 134.6 Preferred share dividends

(17.9)

(16.7)



(34.7)

(33.5) Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1

–



56.1

– Adjusted Earnings $ 104.2 $ 66.0

$ 185.0 $ 101.1 Weighted average number of shares, basic

246,303

247,210



246,169

237,187 Effect of dilutive securities:















Share-based compensation

2,351

68



2,192

146 Fairfax warrants

10,697

–



9,990

2,975 Holdback shares

6,242

6,087



6,282

4,114 Exchangeable note

972

–



486

– Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted(1)

266,565

253,365



265,119

244,422 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.26

$ 0.70 $ 0.41



(1) Fairfax warrants are excluded in the computation of diluted EPS for the three-months ended June 30, 2020 as their effects are anti-dilutive.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(1)

Total























GAAP Net earnings $ 41.6

$ 24.2

$ 0.2

$ 66.0























Preferred share dividends

-



-



(17.9)



(17.9) Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



-



56.1 Adjusted Earnings (loss) $ 97.7

$ 24.2

$ (17.7)

$ 104.2

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(1)

Total























GAAP Net earnings $ 148.2

$ 15.3

$ 0.1

$ 163.6























Preferred share dividends

-



-



(34.7)



(34.7) Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



-



56.1 Adjusted Earnings (loss) $ 204.3

$ 15.3

$ (34.6)

$ 185.0





(1) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts.

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED EBITDA







Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020













GAAP Net earnings $ 66.0 $ 97.6 $ 82.7













Interest expense

54.6

46.8

50.8 Interest income

(1.7)

(0.5)

(1.1) Income tax expense

1.6

6.7

6.1 Depreciation and amortization

90.8

87.3

88.5 Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1

–

– Gain on sale

(0.4)

(0.5)

(0.6) Loss (gain) on derivative instruments

1.7

(8.7)

7.0 Change in contingent consideration asset(1)

0.6

1.1

0.7 Loss on foreign currency repatriation(2)

3.2

6.0

4.6 Other expenses

–

2.1

0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 272.5 $ 237.9 $ 238.9





Three Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other (3)

Total GAAP Net earnings $ 41.6

$ 24.2

$ 0.2

$ 66.0























Interest expense

50.3



5.0



(0.7)



54.6 Interest income

(0.1)



(1.6)



-



(1.7) Income tax expense

0.3



1.3



-



1.6 Depreciation and amortization

75.9



14.9



-



90.8 Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



-



56.1 Gain on sale

-



(0.4)



-



(0.4) Loss on derivative instruments

1.7



-



-



1.7 Change in contingent consideration asset(1)

-



-



0.6



0.6 Loss on foreign currency repatriation(2)

-



3.2



-



3.2 Other expenses

0.9



(1.3)



0.4

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 226.7

$ 45.3

$ 0.5

$ 272.5





(1) The change in contingent consideration asset relates to the mark to market impact of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of APR. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the sellers of APR agreed to compensate the Company for losses on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction related to cash generated from specified contracts less relevant costs (the "Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement"). The seller's indemnification obligations will end on April 30, 2022, or earlier if certain conditions are met. In February 2021, the sellers of APR further agreed to compensate the Company, subject to definitive documentation, for losses on sale or disposal of certain fixed asset and inventory items. The definitive documentation was executed on April 30, 2021. The value of compensation receivable from the sellers is accounted for as a contingent consideration asset. (2) Loss on foreign currency repatriation relates to losses recognized on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction, where compensation is receivable through the Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement. Compensation is made by the sellers in cash or return of previously issued equity, which is offset against the contingent consideration asset when received and therefore, is not reflected in the income statement. (3) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, change in contingent consideration asset, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts.

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Long-term debt (1) $ 3,906.7 $ 3,680.3 $ 3,546.5 Other financing arrangements (1)

1,141.5

865.5

671.2 Deferred financing fee

75.0

58.6

50.8 Total Borrowings

5,123.2

4,604.4

4,268.5 Debt discount and fair value adjustment

75.1

131.4

141.1 Cash and cash equivalents

(591.0)

(337.5)

(221.8) Restricted cash

(38.2)

(38.2)

(39.7) Net Debt $ 4,569.1 $ 4,360.1 $ 4,148.1















Twelve Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Earnings $ 221.6 $ 238.4 $ 248.4 Interest expense

192.6

188.8

201.2 Interest income

(4.7)

(4.1)

(5.5) Income tax expense

16.9

21.4

8.6 Depreciation and amortization

371.3

369.0

289.0 Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1

-

- Gain on sale

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.6) Loss on derivative instruments

(3.2)

2.0

51.4 Change in contingent consideration asset(2)

(2.5)

(2.4)

(2.6) Loss on foreign currency repatriation(3)

23.4

24.7

4.6 Goodwill impairment

117.9

117.9

- Other expenses

9.7

9.9

1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 999.0 $ 965.3 $ 796.3













Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

4.6x

4.5x

5.2x



(1) Debt and other financing arrangements include both current and long-term portions. (2) The change in contingent consideration asset relates to the mark to market impact of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of APR. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the sellers of APR agreed to compensate the Company for losses on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction related to cash generated from specified contracts less relevant costs (the "Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement"). The seller's indemnification obligations will end on April 30, 2022, or earlier if certain conditions are met. In February 2021, the sellers of APR further agreed to compensate the Company, subject to definitive documentation, for losses on sale or disposal of certain fixed asset and inventory items. The definitive documentation was executed on April 30, 2021. The value of compensation receivable from the sellers is accounted for as a contingent consideration asset. (3) Loss on foreign currency repatriation relates to losses recognized on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction, where compensation is receivable through the Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement. Compensation is made by the sellers in cash or return of previously issued equity, which is offset against the contingent consideration asset when received and therefore, is not reflected in the income statement.

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

OPERATING NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



As at June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(4)

Total Long-term debt(1) $ 3,695.8

$ 261.7

$ (50.8)

$ 3,906.7 Other financing arrangements(1)

1,141.5



-



-



1,141.5 Deferred financing fee

67.5



7.5



-



75.0 Total Borrowings

4,904.8



269.2



(50.8)



5,123.2 Debt discount and fair value adjustment

75.1



-



-



75.1 Cash and cash equivalents

(521.6)



(69.4)



-



(591.0) Restricted cash

-



(38.2)



-



(38.2) Net Debt $ 4,458.3

$ 161.6

$ (50.8)

$ 4,569.1 Vessels under construction

(510.8)



-



-



(510.8) Operating Net Debt $ 3,947.5

$ 161.6

$ (50.8)

$ 4,058.3

















































Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(4)

Total Net Earnings (Loss) $ 316.4

$ (104.9)

$ 10.1

$ 221.6 Interest expense

175.2



21.1



(3.7)



192.6 Interest income

(0.5)



(4.2)



-



(4.7) Income tax expense

0.8



16.1



-



16.9 Depreciation and amortization

299.9



71.4



-



371.3 Loss on debt extinguishment

56.1



-



-



56.1 Gain on sale

-



(0.1)



-



(0.1) Loss on derivative instruments

(3.2)



-



-



(3.2) Change in contingent consideration asset(2)

-



-



(2.5)



(2.5) Loss on foreign currency repatriation(3)

-



23.4



-



23.4 Goodwill impairment

-



117.9



-



117.9 Other expenses

1.4



6.4



1.9



9.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 846.1

$ 147.1

$ 5.8

$ 999.0























Operating Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

4.7x



1.1x









4.1x





(1) Debt and other financing arrangements include both current and long-term portions. (2) The change in contingent consideration asset relates to the mark to market impact of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of APR. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the sellers of APR agreed to compensate the Company for losses on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction related to cash generated from specified contracts less relevant costs (the "Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement"). The seller's indemnification obligations will end on April 30, 2022, or earlier if certain conditions are met. In February 2021, the sellers of APR further agreed to compensate the Company, subject to definitive documentation, for losses on sale or disposal of certain fixed asset and inventory items. The definitive documentation was executed on April 30, 2021. The value of compensation receivable from the sellers is accounted for as a contingent consideration asset. (3) Loss on foreign currency repatriation relates to losses recognized on cash repatriation from a foreign jurisdiction, where compensation is receivable through the Peso Contingent Asset Arrangement. Compensation is made by the sellers in cash or return of previously issued equity, which is offset against the contingent consideration asset when received and therefore, is not reflected in the income statement. (4) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, change in contingent consideration asset, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts.

ATLAS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

TOTAL BORROWINGS



As at June 30,

2021

2020 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Total Outstanding

Interest

Rate (2)

Years to

Maturity

Total Outstanding Credit facilities(1)(8) $ 2,506.2

1.9%

3.01

$ 3,047.9 Senior unsecured notes(3)(8)

80.0

7.1%

6.33



80.0 Fairfax notes(4)(8)

300.0

5.5%

3.78



600.0 Exchangeable notes (5)(8)

201.3

3.8%

4.46



- NOK Bond(6)(8)

500.0

6.5%

3.80



- Sustainability-linked Senior Secured Notes(7)

450.0

4.1%

12.13



- Debt discount and fair value adjustment

(75.1)

-

-



(141.1) Other financing arrangements(8)

1,160.8

3.0%

10.12



681.7 Total borrowings

5,123.2











4,268.5 Vessels under construction

(510.8)

-

-



- Operating borrowings $ 4,612.4









$ 4,268.5