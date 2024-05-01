Atlantic Hockey, College Hockey America merging as Atlantic Hockey America

Apr. 30—The Atlantic Hockey League and College Hockey America are competing jointly as one united league, Atlantic Hockey America, next year. Along with a logo rebranding, the two leagues are finalizing a merger that will allow for operations as one entity.

Atlantic Hockey, which has competed as a NCAA Division I men's hockey conference since 2003 and College Hockey America, which debuted in women's NCAA Division I ice hockey in 2002, shared administrative operations since 2010 but competed separately.

Niagara and Canisius are two of the 11 men's hockey programs that are joining the renamed Atlantic Hockey America Men's League. The women's league will add its seventh member, Delaware, in 2025-26.