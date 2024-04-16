Atlantic Division-leading Boston visits Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (36-41-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-19-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bruins -222, Senators +182; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins play the Ottawa Senators.

Boston has an 18-4-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-19-15 record overall. The Bruins have gone 17-5-6 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa has gone 36-41-4 overall with a 14-9-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Senators have a -33 scoring differential, with 247 total goals scored and 280 allowed.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 29 goals and 38 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 37 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Senators: Angus Crookshank: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Mark Kastelic: day to day (upper body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (upper-body), Travis Hamonic: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.