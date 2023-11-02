Atlantic Canada welcomes November with coating of early season snowfall

Atlantic Canada got the first taste of the winter season with a shot or two of snowfall across parts of the region on Monday. Now, a more widespread snow is threatening difficult travel for some Wednesday into Thursday.

Nova Scotia was the first to feel the wintry effects as snow fell across the southwest Wednesday morning, building into Halifax and east throughout the day. As of 6 p.m., 6 cm of snow had fallen at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

As the snow eases for Nova Scotia and Halifax Wednesday night, eastern Newfoundland will continue to see persistent accumulating snow into Thursday.

MUST SEE: These hacks will save you a lot of trouble (and time) this winter

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead, especially with this likely being the first dose of winter travel for many motorists.

Wednesday overnight into Thursday

Snow and blowing snow conditions will be a bit more intense in west and central Newfoundland, beginning Wednesday evening.

Enough cold air, and the later timing of the system may lead to 10-20 cm accumulating by Thursday afternoon.

NFLD snow risk Nov 2023

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate with the accumulating snow and winds, and drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

Winds will also pick up, gusting to 60 km/h by Wednesday overnight, and up to 70 km/h Thursday morning.

This will lead to periods of whiteout conditions, especially on the stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in and out of Badger.

MUST SEE: First snowfall leaves thousands without power in Moncton area

ATL snowfall

St. John's will be spared by the snow as rainfall blankets the Avalon, with 20-30 mm forecast during the event.

Gander's forecast is more difficult, being predicted as a mix of rain and snow for a good chunk of the system, but one degree colder and that could bring some heavier accumulations.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: Here's what residents of Halifax think of their first snowfall

Click here to view the video