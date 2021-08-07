Will the Atlantic Basin soon awaken from its slumber?

This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may take some time for a new tropical feature to develop into a named storm, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderstorm activity.

Elsa, which met its demise on July 9, was the last storm to traverse Atlantic waters, putting the basin in the midsummer doldrums ever since. Although the Atlantic typically enters a lull in tropical activity during July and into the start of August, the basin achieved a feat that hadn't occurred since 2009. That was the last year a storm was not named between July 10 and Aug. 3, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University meteorologist.

AccuWeather's team of tropical experts are monitoring several tropical waves that have emerged off the coast of Africa. The showers and thunderstorms associated with these waves can organize into a tropical depression or the next named storm under the right conditions.

Forecasters say some of the conditions supportive for tropical development will be in play into next week, while others will not.

"Water temperatures are largely supportive for development," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. A critical threshold of around 80 F is needed for tropical storms to form and strengthen.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The water being sufficiently warm is not enough for a tropical system to form, however. Dry air, dust and shifting winds at different levels of the atmosphere, known as wind shear, can deter and prevent tropical development in many cases. Both of these factors have been prevalent across the basin since Elsa's demise and forecasters do not expect them to let up anytime in the near future.

Story continues

"Pockets of dry air across the eastern and central Atlantic will continue to inhibit the development of the tropical waves crossing the basin," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

This graphic depicts how tropical activity typically ramps up as August progresses.

Pydynowski is currently giving an area of low pressure to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands and two tropical waves ahead of this feature low chances for development.

Any development that does take place will be very slow to occur due to the inhibiting factors in the atmosphere, according to Pydynowski.

Regardless of development, the Lesser Antilles can expect an enhancement of gusty showers and downpours during the early and middle part of next week as these waves pass through the islands or nearby. Seas may also be rougher than normal for an extended period of time.

The next two names on the 2021 list for the Atlantic hurricane season are Fred and Grace.

AccuWeather's team of hurricane experts is projecting a total of seven to 10 hurricanes this season with five to seven direct impacts on the U.S.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.