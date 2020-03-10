Atlantic 10 Tournament 2020: Bracket, How to Watch, Dates, Preview, Location

The Dayton Flyers carried the banner for the Atlantic 10 high and proud this season. Next week, they'll likely be the first Atlantic 10 team ever to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Somehow though, the Flyers may be the only A10 team playing in March Madness this year. Richmond and Rhode Island are the only other teams in consideration for an at-large spot in the big dance. Both are out as things stand and neither of them came close to knocking off Dayton this season.

But they play these games for a reason. Anybody can beat anybody and that is what makes March Madness great. And in the Atlantic 10, the No. 1 seed hasn't won the tournament title since 2013. The past two years have resulted in a bid-thief from the conference.

Will someone from the A-10 beat the Flyers and punch their ticket to the tournament? The bubble and the country will be watching.

ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT 2020 INFORMATION:

When is the 2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The 2020 Atlantic Tournament is March 11-15. The Championship game is Sunday, March 15.

Where is the 2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The Atlantic 10 Tournament will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

How to watch the 2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament will air on ESPN+. The second round and quarterfinals will be on NBC Sports Network. The semifinals will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network. The championship game will be televised on CBS on Sunday, March 15 at 1:00.

Who is the defending 2019 Atlantic 10 Champion?

Last year the No. 6 seed Saint Louis knocked off St. Bonaventure to steal an NCAA Tournament bid.

ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT 2020 BRACKET:

Atlantic 10 Tournament First Round (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph's, 1:00 pm (ESPN+)

- No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham, 3:30 pm (ESPN+)





Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round (3/12, Times ET)

- No. 8 Massachusetts vs. No. 9 VCU, 12:00 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Winner of No. 12 George Mason/ No. 13 Saint Joseph's, 2:30 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle, 6:00 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 6 Duquesne vs. Winner of No. 11 George Washington/ No. 14 Fordham, 8:30 pm (NBCSN)









Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinals (3/13, Times ET)

- No. 1 Dayton vs. Winner of No. 8 Massachusetts/ No. 9 VCU, 12:00 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 4 Saint Louis vs. TBD, 2:30 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 7 Davidson/ No. 10 La Salle, 6:00 pm (NBCSN)

- No. 3 Rhode Island vs. TBD, 8:30 pm (NBCSN)









Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals (3/14, Times ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 1:00pm (CBSSN)

- TBD vs TBD, 3:30pm (CBSSN)





Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game (3/15, Time ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 1:00pm (CBS)



ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT 2020 PREVIEW:

There is no reason for any team in the league to beat Dayton. They went unbeaten in the A10 in the first time in a decade, rolling through the conference behind National Player of the Year candidate Obi Toppin and scored 80 points a contest.

So naturally, an upset is going to happen. Duke gifted NC State a chance to make the NCAA Tournament, why can't the Flyers do the same in the Atlantic 10?

A couple teams came close throughout conference play. Saint Louis is the only team that came close to knocking off their Arch Baron rivals twice. At home, they took Dayton to overtime and only lost from a Jalen Crutcher buzzer-beating 3-pointer. On the road, the Bilikins only lost by six.

Saint Louis employs a defensive scheme that has thrown teams off for years. Last season Travis Ford used it to run through the Atlantic 10 Tournament and steal the conference's automatic bid. They employ a 1-3-1 zone that alternates with a matchup zone and man coverage that is rarely seen in the game. Led by junior Jordan Goodwin (15.9 points per game), they have four scorers that are capable of putting together strong outings and do so on a consistent basis.

Aside from Saint Louis, Richmond and Rhode Island are both highly competitive and built to contend against Dayton. The Spiders and Rams are deep and have dynamic playmakers at multiple positions.

PICK: No. 4 Saint Louis

