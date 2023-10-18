Can the Atlantic 10 get more teams to March Madness this year? Coaches think so

NEW YORK — There wasn’t much for the Atlantic 10 to do but wait for the inevitable.

March Madness was destined to become a solo pursuit for one of its men’s basketball teams in 2022-23. Poor results in nonconference action all but sealed the league’s fate long before that critical Sunday arrived.

VCU swept regular season and tournament titles, ensuring they would reach the NCAA Tournament alone. It was the first time since 2004-05 a program from the league danced alone, as George Washington gained some unwanted company.

“I think obviously a lot of what happens in the A-10 is decided early,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “November, December — people form opinions. Obviously, we’ve got to do a great job taking care of ourselves.”

The league finished just 109-78 in nonconference play and ranked 13th in collective strength according to KenPom.com. The Ivy League, WAC, Conference USA, WCC and American were among the mid-major competition who outpaced the combined efforts of 15 teams. The Flyers, Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure each banked a single Quadrant 1 win according to the NET rankings – the conference finished 3-27 overall.

“It was the first time in a long time where we probably didn’t hold our end of the bargain,” University of Rhode Island coach Archie Miller said. “That being said, there are still great players and great coaches. I think this year will probably be a little different.”

A decade has passed since a triumph for the league – six NCAA bids in 2013-14, including a pair of No. 5 seeds in the field in the Billikens and VCU. Five teams finished in the top 50 according to KenPom and Saint Joseph’s secured an automatic berth by winning the conference tournament. Four different schools were ranked at some point in the AP Top 25 poll.

“We have the potential with our locations and with the history of basketball in this league to get back to where we’re getting multiple bids and multiple teams in the NIT,” George Washington coach Chris Caputo said. “I really believe that. I just think there have been a lot of different things that have happened over the last couple years.”

Scheduling difficulties – and, in some cases, reluctance – have played a part. The Revolutionaries didn’t play a Quadrant 1 game last season. VCU, Dayton and Saint Louis lost to Saint Mary’s, North Carolina State and Maryland on neutral floors. The Billikens were just 1-5 in Quadrant 1 games, and that defeat against the Terrapins was a 95-67 blowout at Mohegan Sun.

“As I look around it just doesn’t seem like we’re getting quite as many cracks in our nonconference schedules as we used to,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “At the end of the year a lot of it is based on who you’ve been able to play and beat.”

The Rams were an at-large selection while making their second straight NCAA appearance in 2017-18. URI matched up with six top-50 opponents according to KenPom during the regular season – three of those meetings were with Davidson. The Rams lost at Nevada, beat Seton Hall and lost to Virginia in a two-game stint at Barclays Center and finished 1-2 against the Wildcats – that was still more than enough to comfortably reach the field as a No. 7 seed.

“I would say I’m very optimistic,” Grant said. “When you look at the history of the A-10 and the quality of basketball played in the A-10, I’m very optimistic.”

